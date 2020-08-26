HELENA — Unlike some of Montana's other classifications, the Class AA football season won't get underway until Sept. 11 after all nonconference games were canceled.
For now, that means extra practice time as teams prepare for a seven-game schedule.
There will also be some significant changes to the postseason. The biggest change may be the addition of the Gallatin Raptors as the 16th team and the eighth in the Eastern AA.
Last year, with just 15 teams total, every team was awarded a berth in the playoffs. This time around, only the top six teams from each division will go, meaning the regular season will have a heightened importance.
Here's some other key things to know looking ahead to the 2020 Class AA footballs season.
2019 Champion: Bozeman
Loaded with talent: The defending state champions will have some holes to fill as Bozeman graduated all-state performers Asher Croy and Jake D'Agostino, who was also the Hawks' starting quarterback.
Yet, along with Missoula Sentinel, Bozeman is among the most talented programs in the state. Of the 17 players rated as two-star recruits or higher in Montana by 247sports, 11 of them reside on the rosters of Sentinel and Bozeman, two teams that met in the playoffs last season.
In addition to offensive tackle Dylan Rollins, the top player in the state, Sentinel boasts Jace Klucewich, a Montana commit, who transferred from Frenchtown, as well as T.J. Rausch who is also committed to the Griz.
Yet, Bozeman also returns Eastern AA MVP Kenneth Eiden IV, a Montana State commit, as well as Padraig Lang, Brady Lang, Luke Fedyk and Jordan Brown.
Youth movement: Three of the top five passers in Class AA from last season and six of the top 10 have graduated. Of the four teams in the semifinals last season, only Missoula Sentinel returns its starting quarterback in Dayton Bay, who will also be competing with Camden Sirmon, a transfer from Washington.
Outside of Sentinel, Helena, Kalispell Glacier and Billings Senior are the teams that reached the quarterfinals and return their starters.
JT Allen will lead the Wolfpack on offense after throwing for 2,267 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago. Kaden Huot, a junior for Helena High, could also be in line for a breakout season after finishing sixth in the AA in passing yards a season ago.
Notable graduates at quarterback were Tommy Mellott (Butte), Josh Erbacher of Billings West and Bridger Grovom of Helena Capital. Each eclipsed 2,000 yards passing last season.
While there are some well-known players at quarterback and even receiver in Class AA such as Levi Torgerson of Great Falls High or Junior Bergen at Billings Senior, nine of the state's 10 leading rushers from a year ago have also graduated, including a 1,000-yard rusher from each of the four semifinalists.
Contenders all around: While Sentinel's abundance of talent is obvious, the fact that the Spartans have Bay, a 2,000-yard passer back in the fold, also makes them the team to beat in the Western AA.
Yet, Helena High and Glacier have talented quarterbacks of their own, plus the Bengals are known for their stingy defense under head coach Scott Evans. Butte High, Helena Capital, Hellgate, Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Big Sky will all have new signal callers, meaning the fight for the top six could be quite competitive.
In the Eastern AA, Bozeman is the team to beat, but keep an eye on Billings Senior, which returns one of the most productive QB-WR duos from last season in Bergen and Michael Olin. Billings West is another team that should contend in the East, along with Great Falls High. CMR, Billings Skyview, Gallatin and Belgrade will battle it out for the other playoff spot.
Spectators: Spectator policies have differed throughout the state and Class AA is no different.
In Helena, fans won't be allowed at all, at least to start. That's how it will be in Billings too. Yet, games in Bozeman, Kalispell and Butte will have fans, but only for the home team, with players getting two tickets each.
The regular season is set to being Sept. 11 with the Class AA playoffs opening Oct. 30. 12 teams will be included in the postseason, with the top two teams in both the Western AA and Eastern AA getting a first-round bye. The state championship game is set for Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.