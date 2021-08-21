MISSOULA — A new champion was crowned in the 2020 6-Man high school football season.
Froid-Lake beat White Sulphur Springs the same way it had beaten all of its other opponents throughout the season: by scoring over 40, and keeping the opposing offense below 40 and sometimes even in single digits. The Redhawks snapped a 14-year postseason drought, winning their first ever state title in the process.
Not bad for their first postseason in over a decade.
The Redhawks completed the season perfect at 13-0, can they do it again?
Following is a lookahead to the 2021 6-Man football season:
2020 champion: Froid-Lake
2021 storylines
Will dormant giants return? For a while in 6-Man football, the state title game had featured familiar faces. The 2020 state championship game between programs eyeing first-ever titles bucked that trend, but can the dominant programs of the past return? Wibaux and Jordan played in the 2018 and 2019 state title games; another Eastern team, Westby-Grenora, advanced to the 2014, 2016 and 2017 title games (winning in 2017) but has since moved to 8-Man. Geraldine-Highwood won in 2013 and 2014. Hot Springs won in 2012 and 2016 but has had a few early exits of late. Denton-Geyser-Stanford played for the title in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015, but will combine with Grass Range-Winnett for a five-team co-op this season.
Coaching giant back on the sideline: Speaking of dormant giants, Jeff Bertelsen is returning as the Wibaux head coach after he stepped down following the 2016 season. As both a player and a coach, Bertelsen helped bring hardware to Wibaux winning two 8-Man titles as a player in 1991 and 1992, and coaching the Longhorns to eight title game appearances with two titles in 2001 and 2014. Since he stepped down, Wibaux has moved from 8-man to 6-Man, but a coach with a winning pedigree such as his can adjust.
Can White Sulphur Springs break through? The White Sulphur Springs Hornets were in a similar spot as Froid-Lake in 2020. It was a "special" season as the team bullied through the postseason with three wins by over 30 points — much like the Redhawks. Even more similar, the Hornets were eyeing their first-ever state title too. The Hornets did lose four productive seniors, so who will step up will be key to another deep postseason run.
Big time venue: It isn't often that 6-Man football gets to play on the big stage. This year, though, Missoula's Valley Christian and Geraldine-Highwood will get that shot. The two will play at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Sept. 3. It will be the first time that Valley Christian, which typically plays its home games in Alberton, will play in Missoula proper. Some have even speculated that it is one of the first times that Washington-Grizzly Stadium has hosted a 6-Man prep football game.
