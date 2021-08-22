BUTTE — Drummond-Philipsburg used a 22-0 explosion during the first two minutes and nine seconds of the second half in the 2020 8-Man state title game as a springboard to a 44-6 victory over Scobey for the Titans’ third championship in four years.
For Flint Creek, the win also secured a perfect 12-0 season and a celebratory fire truck ride back into town.
Can one of the state's perennial powers do it again? The Titans typically reload, but thanks to some key graduation losses the competition figures to be fierce.
8-Man football guide
2020 champion: Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek)
2021 storylines
Wide-open title chase: The Joliets, Fairviews, Scobeys and Fort Bentons of the world all graduated seniors who were critical to their teams’ success. Defending state champion Flint Creek also lost key seniors such as Montana-State-bound Kade Cutler, and will be playing its first season under new head coach Jason Ostler.
“There were so many senior-heavy teams in the playoffs last year, so how it’ll stack up, it can fluctuate so much with three or four kids here or there that any team any year can be a really tough team,” Ostler said in an interview with 406mtsports.com and the Missoulian. “It’s kind of hard to tell who’s going to be the team to beat, and it should be a pretty open and competitive class this year.”
All that said, it’s probably safe to count on those top-tier teams to get right back in the mix come playoff time.
Early season cohesion: Unlike 2020, teams across the state have been able to have a relatively stress-free offseason training regimen. Teams such as Park City, which returns a solid core of contributors, should benefit, especially early in the season. The Panthers return first-team all-conference QB Jake Gauthier and first-team all-conference receiver Tristin Kindsfather.
Ekalaka returns its standout on both sides of the ball, 2020 all-state and all-conference QB and DB Turner Tooke. The Bulldogs will also have second-team all-conference guard Brennan Bonsell back on the O-line to protect Tooke.
Look out for teams that nearly made the postseason in 2020, like Charlo. The Vikings are poised to take a step forward as they return backfield mates Coyle Nagy at quarterback and slotback Tucker Love, who were both all-conference last season.
Drop downs: In 2020, former 6-Man powerhouse Westby-Grenora showed Montana it could succeed moving up to 8-Man. This year, 8-Man teams will gain another new crop of competitors in Harlem and Poplar, both of which drop down from Class B for football. Last season saw Shelby, another former Class B program that dropped down in 2018, advance to the 8-Man state semifinals. West Yellowstone dropped down from 8-Man into 6-Man.
Back on the field: A year ago, Lodge Grass and St. Labre were two of three tribal schools in southeast Montana to cancel fall sports -- Northern Cheyenne was the other -- due to COVID-19. This year, the Indians and the Braves are returning to the field.
Both are Class B programs typically but are playing 8-Man for football. As coincidence would have it, the teams will be the first in the state to play this fall when they kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Labre.
