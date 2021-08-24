BILLINGS — The east side of the state has produced the Class A state football champion in each of the past three seasons, with Laurel (2020), Miles City (2019) and Billings Central (2018) laying claim to those title trophies.
But in the three years prior the west was best, as Columbia Falls (2017), Dillon (2016) and Whitefish (2015) all brought home top hardware.
In 2021 it might be anybody’s championship to win. Laurel and Billings Central, who clashed for the title last season, each graduated large and talented senior classes that made up the bulk of their production, including quarterbacks Eli Aby and Marcus Wittman. Miles City, a semifinal team, also parted ways with a solid crop.
But, Laurel coach Mike Ludwig said, those “are all physical, tough football teams that have a lot of tradition and have won a lot of football games. Every year I feel like any one of us could be in the semis or be in the state championship.”
Out west, Frenchtown has been stuck in quarterfinal playoff purgatory the past few seasons and wants to go deeper in the postseason. Columbia Falls was a young playoff team a year ago and could have the formula for a run of its own.
Hamilton, meanwhile, brings back one of the state’s top quarterbacks in University of Montana commit Tyson Rostad, which means the Broncs are still in capable hands.
“The east has kind of been a buzzsaw the last few years,” Frenchtown coach Ryne Nelson said. “But I think the whole Western A is truly going to be more competitive overall.”
Following is a lookahead to the 2021 Class A football season:
2020 champion: Laurel
2021 storylines
No easy road: Ludwig, entering his 20th season as Laurel’s coach, had to take some time during a recent practice to remind his team that 2021 is a new season and that the state title win from a year ago — a 34-0 rout of rival Billings Central — is history. Defending a state championship, Ludwig acknowledged, is never easy, and Laurel will try to do it with guys stepping into new leadership roles.
Kyson Moran, for instance, takes over at quarterback for Aby, who moved on to Montana State. The Locomotives’ new team captains are WR/DB Emmet Renner, RB/LB Beau Dantic, OL/LB Shel Osborne and WR/LB Dalton Boehler. “Our championship was exciting, but we are a whole different football team and we have to create our own identity,” Ludwig said.
One of the state’s best: Rostad enters his senior season at Hamilton garnering high praise, with Ludwig, Nelson and Billings Central coach Jim Stanton all saying he’s one of the best QBs in the state regardless of class based on his ability to beat teams with his arm and his legs. Rostad threw for 1,671 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020, and also rushed for 482 yards. He will be a catalyst on a team trying to get back to the title game for the first time since consecutive appearances in 2017 and 2018.
“It’s kind of pick-your-poison with (Rostad),” Nelson said. “They use him well, and he’s surrounded with enough talent and he has some help, but he’s a damn good quarterback, that’s for sure.”
Frenchtown’s focus: In Nelson’s tenure, Frenchtown has yet to get out of the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. That’s at least one of the team’s goals in 2021. Last year the Broncs lost on the road to Laurel. Nelson likes the players his team has coming back, such as WR/DB Devin Shelton, WR/DB Evan Ellington, LB/OL Jaxon Waldron, WR/DB Sully Belcourt and the three-headed monster backfield of Peyton Hicks, Garrett Schmill and Eli Sailer.
Junior Kellen Klimpel is set to take over at quarterback. “Really happy with how he physical grew in the offseason,” Nelson said of Klimpel. “Smart kid, makes good decisions.”
Rebuilding or reloading?: No Class A preview would be complete without Billings Central, a program that has been in the title game in six of the past 11 seasons. As mentioned, the Rams must find production from a roster that is younger and less experienced than last year’s. At quarterback, both junior Aidan Aldrich and sophomore Adam Balkenbush have gotten a good preseason look to become the heir to Wittman, who is now at Carroll College.
“Some kids have the opportunity to rise,” Stanton said. “With a small senior class we’re going to have to depend on some kids that otherwise would be a year away. But we’re pretty excited to see what they can do.” Still, returners like RB/WR/S Clay Oven, RB/WR/S Kade Boyd and C/DL Seth Benge will be called on to continue to step up.
Welcome (back): Livingston is returning to the Class A varsity picture after two years playing a JV-only schedule. Also, the classification welcomes East Helena to its varsity ranks for the first time. But things could be decided by the same teams in 2021, or maybe not. It’s just a matter of who.
“It still comes down to the programs that have consistently been there the last decade,” Stanton said. “Obviously Laurel, they’re going to be a solid team. Miles, as well. Those Miles teams are always well-coached and well-prepared.
“Hamilton obviously has got a good thing going. We did play Columbia Falls last year, and I thought they were a real good team. And you can’t count Dillon out. Frenchtown should be in the thick of things. Historically those teams are always right there.”
