HELENA — Last November, the Missoula Sentinel Spartans ended a 48-year state championship drought.
And while the Spartans suffered massive losses to graduation following its state title win over Billings West, with five players: Dylan Rollins, Jace Klucewich, Camden Sirmon, T.J. Rausch and Geno Leonard headed to Division-I programs, head coach Dane Oliver still has one of the most talented teams in the state.
Yet, on paper at least, few have the talent of Billings West, which returns more all-state players (7) than any other team, in addition to having six of the top-13 recruits in the state for the class of 2022 according to 247 sports.
Beyond West and Sentinel, there is no shortage of possible contenders in both divisions and with nonconference games back on the slate in 2021, we'll find out in short order how the East and West stack up.
With all that in mind, here's a look ahead to the 2021 Class AA football season:
2020 champion: Missoula Sentinel
2021 storylines
Opening fireworks: The first week of the Class AA football schedule couldn't have been scripted any better.
In an NFL-style opener, Sentinel will host Billings West in Missoula on Friday in a state championship rematch.
For the Golden Bears, it will be a chance to show they are the team to beat. Sentinel, on the other hand, will be looking to kick off its title defense in style.
The Spartans might not have as many household names as the Bears, but with Zac Crews, a UM commit playing both ways at DE and quarterback, Sentinel shouldn't be overlooked.
With athletes such as Caden Dowler, Taco Dowler, Riley Bergeson and quarterback Isaiah Claunch, it's easy to see why West is a preseason favorite and it will have an early opportunity to make a statement.
Yet, West and Sentinel won't be the only teams with a chance to open eyes in Week 1.
Two other games feature teams that made the final eight a season ago as Helena High pays a visit to Great Falls High, in addition to Helena Capital hosting Bozeman. In all, six of last season's eight quarterfinalists will be in action against each other Friday night.
And with all the big games early on, it should make it easier to separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Another streak ending?: 48 years is a long time between championships but it hardly compares to the 89-year drought Helena High is currently suffering through.
The Bengals last won a state football championship in 1932, but with Montana commit Kaden Huot back at quarterback, as well as another Grizzly commit on defense in Marcus Evans, Helena has a quiet confidence entering the season.
Of course, Huot, who is 0-2 as a starter in the postseason, will need to get that monkey off his back. Yet, with five all-starters back, and a number who will be playing both ways including Evans, Josh Goleman, Forrest Suero and Chase McGurran, he'll have plenty of help.
And if the Bengals can topple Sentinel, Glacier, Capital and others in the Western AA regular season, they would have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Double duty: Having players go both ways is becoming more and more prevalent in Class AA and it's something that Helena High's Scott Evans said he expects to continue.
"You have to do it," he said. "You look across the state and the teams that are winning state titles are playing their players on both sides of the ball. And smart coaches follow smart coaches. It might have taken me a little longer than some, but we have some guys who done some really good things for us, on both sides of the ball and we want to allow them to play a little more."
Most of Helena's key players will go both ways outside of Huot and down the road at Missoula Sentinel, Crews, another UM commit, will be playing both ways too.
And with programs such as Helena High losing numbers to East Helena, as well as Bozeman to Gallatin, it's a trend that's likely to continue as coaches strive to get their best 11 players on the field as much as possible.
Dynamic QBs: Quarterbacks always play a key role in winning championships and looking across the state, there are a number of top-tier signal callers.
Huot is a refined passer and he can spin it as well as anyone in the Treasure State, but Claunch of Billings West is the state's leading returner in passing yards (2,214) and touchdowns (25). He also completed 63 percent of his throws and will lead what could be AA's most explosive offense.
Crews doesn't have a long history of playing quarterback, but he does have five career touchdown passes compared to zero picks, and last season, averaged 6.6 yards per attempt as a runner.
It's likely Sentinel will capitalize on those dual-threat capabilities, as will Great Falls High with junior phenom Reed Harris. Harris is considered the state's top recruit in 2023 and was seventh in Class AA in passing yards last season.
Harris, who is also a standout outside linebacker, also led all quarterbacks in rushing last season and only three running backs: Glacier's Jake Redina, Senior's Jacob Miller and Michael Deleon of West, return with more rushing yards.
Others such as Bozeman, Glacier, Senior and Capital have the potential to emerge, especially if they can find quarterbacks to match some of Class AA's preseason favorites.
