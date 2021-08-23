BILLINGS — For five years prior to last season, Eureka and Fairfield dominated the Class B football landscape. The Lions won state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and the Eagles captured the big prize in 2015 and 2018.
But Manhattan put an end to all of that last season, defeating Fairfield 23-6 in the championship game to win its first state crown.
Manhattan, Fairfield, and Florence — along with Glasgow, those were last year’s semifinal teams — could all be in the mix again. As could Columbus, which is bringing back a plethora of offensive weapons from last season’s second-round playoff squad, and Eureka, which hopes to play deeper in the postseason again a year after a rare first-round exit.
Fairfield, for one, expects to make another title bid.
“Having a group of athletes that have repeatedly gone deep into the playoffs throughout their high school careers is an advantage that will really help us out,” coach Greg Misner said. “Our guys have been working hard throughout the off-season and all summer long and that's something you just can't teach.
“They know the effort and dedication it takes, and they're hungry and excited to get back out there this season."
On the topic of individual weapons, Townsend brings back a big 1-2 punch in quarterback Trey Hoveland and wideout Gavin Vandenacre, giving the Bulldogs one of the top passing connections in Class B — and potentially making them a threat to contend in 2021.
When the season starts, 26 teams will be fighting for 16 playoff spots. Following is a lookahead to the 2021 Class B football season:
2020 champion: Manhattan
2021 storylines
Tiger kings: It was a dream season last year for Manhattan, which followed up a loss in the 2019 title game by going 12-0 and winning its first crown. Through the last half of the year, Manhattan was inspired by a life-threatening injury to senior and team captain Cayl DeBoer, and DeBoer was the first player to hoist the championship trophy. They lost 12 seniors, but can the Tigers keep the momentum going? QB Caden Holgate and running back Toby Veltkamp will be tough to replace, but one skill player to watch is returning receiver Corban Johnson, who had 54 catches for 944 yards and 15 touchdowns, as reported last fall by the Belgrade News.
Go west: Florence and Eureka maintain a strong rivalry in the Western division, though Eureka has had the upper hand with three state titles since 2016. Florence is propped up by three all-state players in LB/TE Luke Maki, OL/DL Ethan Abbott and SS/WR Blake Shoupe. Patrick Duchien was a first-team all-conference QB. Eureka, meanwhile, also has a crop of leading returners in Johnny Fehr, Danny Dunn, Joe Kindel, Caleb Utter and Gavin Pilkington. All were either all-state or all-conference in 2020. “Florence will be tough, (but) we should be able to compete for the conference championship if we improve each day,” Lions coach Trevor Utter said.
Pitch and catch: In Townsend, Hoveland and Vandenacre make up what Columbus coach Blake Hoge called “a killer quarterback/receiver combination,” and the numbers certainly tell the tale. To wit: Vandenacre, who was an all-stater in three sports as a junior, had 49 catches for 1,140 yards and 16 TDs in just eight games in 2020. The Bulldogs won a first-round playoff game last season over Huntley Project before bowing out in the second round to Florence. Townsend is just one team that makes the Southern division a grind, along with defending champ Manhattan, Columbus, Jefferson and Big Timber.
Weapons abound: Columbus was humbled by Glasgow in the second round of the playoffs last year, but Hoge likes the look of this year’s squad, especially its potential on offense. The three-headed monster of quarterback Caden Meier, running back Trey Johannes and receiver Colby Martinez should make Columbus particularly difficult to defend. Johannes rushed for 1,063 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns as a junior, while Martinez, after a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore, caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven TDs last year. In all the Cougars bring back nine combined offensive and defensive starters.
New digs: Red Lodge graduated key components in QB Trey Allen, lineman Corby Mann, tight end Elijah Reynolds and running back Jay Jetmore. Mann has moved on to play at the University of Montana while Reynolds is at Montana State. The Rams, however, are finalizing a new football and track facility for the upcoming academic year, which provides the school with an upgraded venue and an eager outlook for 2021. That, and the return of key players such as all-league lineman Burke Mastel, who has pledged to play at Montana State.
