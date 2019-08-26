2018 champion: Fairfield
2019 storylines
Will title game get new blood?: Only a handful of football teams have graced the field in a Class B state championship game the last 15 years. Fairfield has won three titles since 2011 and appeared in eight since 2005. Last year’s runner-up, Missoula Loyola, has won two championships this decade and made five title appearances since 2006. After 2004, at least one of Fairfield, Loyola, Eureka (the 2016 and 2017 champion) and Huntley Project has played in a Class B title game. Title-less teams like Big Timber, Colstrip and Manhattan will try to unseat the usual suspects.
Achy Sacred Heart: Teams such as Huntley Project and Malta, which both lost back-to-back title games this decade, aren’t going to cry for 2012 and 2013 champion Missoula Loyola. But the wounds are fresher, and arguably deeper, for the boys at Loyola Sacred Heart High. Since the 2013 title, the Rams have been battered by close calls: a 14-10 loss to Conrad in the 2014 first round, a 21-14 loss to Project in the 2015 semifinals, a 28-27 defeat to Shelby in the 2017 semis and a 30-13 loss to Fairfield in last year’s title game — a game they led 7-6 at halftime. Loyola’s returning players could use a title-winning season… or a less excruciating playoff exit, at least.
Big shoes to fill out east: The last eastern team to win a Class B state title was Huntley Project in 2009. The Red Devils lost to Missoula Loyola in the 2018 state quarterfinals, and their title chances took hits when coach Guy Croy announced his resignation (Jay Santy replaced him). Both Croy and his son Asher, an all-state running back/linebacker entering his senior year, are now at Bozeman. Roundup, another eastern team that reached last season’s state quarterfinals, graduated all-state seniors Brody Grebe and Nathan Zard, and coach Dana Quenzer took a job in Red Lodge (Chris Bourn replaced him). Project and Roundup both return all-state and all-conference players, so their title chances might not be decimated by the departed stars/coaches.
