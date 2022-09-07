The non-conference portion of the Class AA football schedule is over and that means that the push for the playoffs and more importantly, playoff seeding starts this week.
Last season, Helena lost an early game to Butte and it wound up being the difference between being the No. 2 seed and getting a first-round bye and being the No. 3.
Every game counts as they say and after two weeks, Class AA has plenty of intrigue.
While it’s only two weeks and teams will improve over the season, the on-field results show the Western AA is the stronger league, posting an 11-5 record during the first two weeks against the Eastern AA.
The Western AA has three teams that are undefeated: Missoula Sentinel, Helena Capital, and Kalispell Glacier. Every other team in the West has at least one win. The Eastern AA has Bozeman Gallatin and Great Falls High remaining as the undefeated teams. CMR went 1-1 and every other Eastern team is 0-2 including two-time state runner-up Billings West.
Week 3 has a number of exciting games on the slate and here’s a breakdown of each one, starting with Thursday.
No. 4 Gallatin (2-0) at Billings West (0-2), Thursday 7 p.m.
The Raptors earned a spot in the top five of the 406mtsports.com rankings this week and that’s because their offense has averaged 42 points per game so far against Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Big Sky. Bryce Mikkelson has rushed for 178 yards in two games and is third in the state, while Quinn Clark is third in receiving yards with 165. Garrett Dahlke has also been effective with five touchdown passes in two games.
Billings West is 0-2 but the Golden Bears don’t lack talent. Their losses are to the top two teams in the 406mtsports.com poll (Sentinel and Capital). Most Class AA teams would be 0-2 against that schedule this season. Bears QB Drew McDowell has looked strong through two games and so has running back Daniel Teerink.
Missoula Big Sky (1-1) at No. 5 Glacier (2-0), Thursday 7 p.m.
Glacier has put on a show offensively through the first two games, scoring 105 points in wins over Billings Skyview and CMR. Last week, Gage Sliter and CMR’s Cole Taylor went head-to-head in a shootout the Wolfpack won 42-35. Big Sky now comes to Kalispell and the challenge will be containing Sliter, who has a Montana offer.
Through two games he’s got 709 yards passing (354 per game) and 11 touchdown passes compared to one interception while completing 64 percent of his throws.
Sliter has completed passes to 12 different players but Bridger Smith, who has seven receptions for 174 yards (4th in Class AA), and Evan Barnes (140 yards, 4 TDs) are the top targets.
Big Sky rallied last week and beat Skyview in overtime in Billings thanks to a Drew Martins touchdown run. The defense will be the big question as the Eagles have allowed 33 points per game so far this season including 46 to Gallatin in Week 1.
No. 3 Great Falls High (2-0) at Bozeman (0-2)
Like West, Bozeman had a rought start to the 2022 campaign. First the Hawks lost to No. 2 Capital at home, before dropping their second contest against top-ranked Sentinel on the road.
Yet, no one should feel sorry for the second-place team in the Eastern AA last season and Great Falls High certainly doesn’t because the Bison and their head coach Coda Tchida know that Bozeman isn’t your normal two-loss team.
“I know they are 0-2,” Tchida said. “But they aren’t really an 0-2 team. They just aren’t that kind of team. They played a really tough schedule but we’ll be prepared. Their quarterback is a really good athlete and defensively they fly around. We know it’s going to be a physical game. We know coach (Levi) Wesche will have his team ready to go but we are going to go in and compete really hard and try to get a huge win right off the bat in conference play.”
With a 30-27 win on the road against Helena High and a 41-17 rout of Butte last week, the third-ranked Bison have turned heads during the first two weeks of the Class AA season.
Senior Rafe Longin has done the same and through two weeks, he’s been as productive as any player in Class AA with 239 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. Longin is averaging 119.5 yards per game and has had at least 97 yards on the ground in each. He also had an 82-yard kickoff return touchdown against Helena High, as well as a 95-yarder last week against Butte.
“This is exactly what I expected out of Rafe Longin after seeing how hard he worked all summer,” Tchida said. “He was really, really good for us at the Bozeman camp. He won the fastest-man award and was a touchdown machine. All that hard work has paid off and the expectation has been for him to continue what he did this summer and he has. He’s also just continued to grow as a leader for us.”
Another player that’s continued to grow just this season is Reed Harris. He started the season opener at quarterback but the Boston College commit has now made the switch full-time to wideout and was stellar last week with five receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including an 88-yarder. Ashton Platt, who is now the starting QB for the Bison, was a cool 8-of-9 passing for 189 yards and two scores.
Bozeman will counter with quarterback Jake Casagranda, as well as running back Brady Casagranda. Jake, the quarterback has three touchdown passes in two games, while Rocky Lencioni has been his top target and has averaged 70 yards per game as a receiver.
Despite playing the top two-ranked teams in the state, Bozeman didn’t allow either to score more than 30 points. The problem is the Hawks only managed 27.
Butte (1-1) at Helena (1-1) Friday, 7 p.m.
Butte and Helena each have a loss to Great Falls High on their resume, as well as a win over Billings Senior.
Butte dropped its game to Great Falls High by 25 points; Helena lost at home by three after squandering a 17-point lead. However, the Bengals got their first win of the season under new head coach Dane Brodhead with a 21-20 overtime win over Senior.
It’s always fun when the Bengals and Bulldogs get together, but since it’s the Western AA opener, it feels even more electric.
“The stars kind of aligned on this one,” Broadhead said. “It’s the first conference game, so that makes it important, but anytime you have Butte and Helena, it’s always a big game. They are obviously well-coached and have a bunch of athletes on both sides of the ball. It will be tough but there are no easy games from here on out. You have to go one week at a time, you can’t overlook anyone, especially in the West this year.”
Some teams might have been sleeping on the Bengals, with so many familiar faces gone from last season. But Helena is a few plays from being 2-0, although they could also be 0-2, which signifies how narrow the margin for error might be this season.
Still, knocking out a playoff team (from 2021) in Billings Senior and rallying from a touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to do it, was a big confidence builder for Helena.
“The fact that we were able to rally and put it together and battle through some self-inflicted wounds was huge,” Broadhead said. “It was a huge confidence boost for this team that we can battle through some adversity and get a win. I’m super proud of the guys, they were super excited about it and that was pretty neat.”
The offense has a solid core led by quarterback Carter Kraft (326 passing yards, 4 TDs), running back Cade Holland (188 rushing yards), and wideout Manu Melo (7 receptions for 145 yards, 4 total TDs). Colter Petre is another threat and Carson Anderson, the leading returning receiver from last year’s team, is also back from injury. The defense is led by many of the same names as well as pass rushers Tim Tamol and David Burgess.
“I’ve been really happy with David Burgess,” Broadhead said. “He’s a kid that not a lot of people knew about and he’s played well in the first two games on defense and offense.”
Burgess (two sacks, six hurries) is part of a defense that on paper has allowed 50 total points. However, that total includes an interception returned for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown, so the Bengals have surrendered just 36 points with their defense on the field.
“I have been pleasantly surprised,” Broadhead said. “We had a lot of question marks and those guys have really stepped up and been really solid, even though our offense has put them in some tough positions at times.”
The home team has won the last two matchups and Jace Stenson and Butte will try to end that streak. The senior quarterback shoulders much of the load for the Bulldogs as he’s the leading passer (251 yards per game) and also the leading rusher (40 yards per game). Cameron Gurnsey, a UM commit, is fifth in Class AA in receiving yards with 167 on 14 receptions.
“Butte is going to be tough,” Broadhead said. “Coach Grey does a great job up there. (Stenson) is a really solid quarterback. He’s sort of an underrated athlete and he does a good job of getting out of the pocket and extending plays. Guernsey is kind of a matchup nightmare.”
No. 2 Capital (2-0) at Flathead (1-1), Friday 7 p.m.
Flathead notched a shutout win the first week of the season but came back to earth against Gallatin. The Helena Capital Bruins head to Kalispell on the heels of a dominant win over Billings West, the two-time Class AA runner-up.
Capital’s two-quarterback system has worked like a dream so far for the Bruins but with weapons like Nick Michelotti, Tom Carter, Tyler Kovick and Hayden Opitz, who have each caught touchdowns in the first two games, it makes the job a little easier.
Cheering for the other quarterback? That’s not always something you see but it’s what head coach Kyle Mihelish sees from Joey Michelotti (193 yards, 3 TDs) and Hudsen Grovom (222 yards, 2 TDs).
“Whenever the other one is out there playing, the other is cheering for him just as hard,” Mihelish said. “They are both putting the team's success ahead of their own and they are truly happy when the other plays well and that’s pretty cool to see. That’s the kind of sacrifice that you need.”
Carter has been a weapon on both sides of the ball and has 257 yards from scrimmage (154 rushing, 103 receiving) while Nick Michelotti has seven receptions for 176 yards and two scores, one of which was a 71-yard reception from his cousin Joey.
The CHS defense has also been stout and has the fewest points allowed through two games (27). One reason for that is a fearsome pass rush led by Talon Marsh and Henry Gross who each have three sacks. Marsh also had12 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
No. 1 Missoula Sentinel (2-0) at Missoula Hellgate (1-1), Friday 7 p.m.
It’s hard to argue that Sentinel is the team to beat in Class AA, at least until someone actually beats them. The Spartans have won 23 games in a row and against the best teams the East has to offer, Sentinel outscored them 53-28. Capital’s margin was wider against the same schedule but the offense has yet to hit high gear.
Adam Jones, a Montana State commit, has 90 yards on 38 carries but that can’t be expected to last. Jones is due for a breakout game and Hellgate could take the brunt of that. Riley Allen has also played well at quarterback and has 88 rushing yards in addition to averaging 165 in the air as well as three touchdowns compared to one pick.
Connor Dick will lead the way for the Knights who knocked off Belgrade 21-20 last week and also lost to CMR by seven points a week earlier.
Belgrade (0-2) at CMR (1-1), Friday 7 p.m.
Football fans were treated to a show by Cole Taylor last Friday in his dual with Gage Sliter and through two games, only Sliter has been on Tayor’s level in terms of production. The recent Montana State commit is averaging 339 yards per game through the air as well as 87 on the ground as the Rustlers have averaged 38.5 points through two games. Taylor is averaging over 400 yards of total offense and it wouldn’t be shocking if he reached that mark again Friday against a Belgrade team that narrowly lost last week to Hellgate on the road.
Billings Skyview (0-2) vs Billings Senior (0-2), Friday 7 p.m.
A least one Billings team is going to get a win this weekend as the Falcons and Broncs will square off on Friday night. Both teams lost in overtime on the same field at Daylis Stadium as last week when Skyview dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Missoula Big Sky and Senior dropped a 21-20 game to Helena High in OT too. Both of Senior’s losses have been by single digits and the Broncs have dominated the series recently between the two teams.
