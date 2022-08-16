MISSOULA — This is new for Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver: Entering a football season as the reigning State A champion.
The Broncs are coming off an 11-0 campaign that was capped off with a 21-7 win over Laurel for their first state title since 1998. The question now is what approach they take in setting expectations after reaching the pinnacle.
“I want us to take the mindset that we’re not trying to defend our state title,” the sixth-year head coach said. “That was last year’s team and their state title. Whether kids are gone or still on the team, this year is going to be a whole different team. I don’t like the fact that we have to ‘defend’ our state title.
“We’re taking the approach that we want to go chase another one. I don’t think it’s fair for them to have to defend it because it’s not the same players. We’re not going to try to defend but go chase and get another one.”
The Broncs can call it whatever they want, but it won’t take the target off their back. They’re used to being a favorite in the Southwest A and the Western A for the past several years.
Now, that target just grew a bit bigger as every team across the state aims for them. It’s something Carver could see them using as motivation.
“I’ve told the kids that every team is going to want to beat you,” he said. “Whether we’ve won state or not, we’ve been successful over five to six years, so everybody wants to take us down. When we’re talking about things with our kids, we’re hammering that no matter who we play, every day is going to be a grind for us. We can’t take anybody lightly. We have to focus like last year on taking games week by week. So, we do need to work and put in the time.”
The most-asked question is who takes over at quarterback after six consecutive seasons of having a Rostad (first Carson and then Tyson) under center. The Broncs will stay with the theme in one sense as another Tyson will operate the offense, which is nothing more than a coincidence.
Carver will turn to Tyson Bauder, who has been an all-conference wide receiver and cornerback. He’s a junior who has spent the past two seasons as the backup quarterback.
“He can run the ball and he’s definitely getting better throwing it. He’s got an arm on him too,” Carver said. “His whole thing will be his mental side. Maybe our offense won’t be as developed right off the bat like when Tyson (Rostad) took over two years ago, just from the fact that we have to get him comfortable in what he’s successful at.”
Bauder will have talent around him because the Broncs graduated only three starters on both sides of the ball. They return five first team all-state players in LB/WR Liam O’Connell, who was the conference co-defensive MVP, OT/DE Andrew Burrows, TE/LB Lucas Lant, WR/CB Eli Taylor and offensive guard Derrick Saltzman, who was second-team all-conference as a defensive end.
They also bring back second-team all-league strong safety Taylor Searle. Bauder, who earned second-team honors at cornerback, was an all-conference honorable mention at wide receiver. Andrew Frederick, who’ll take over at running back, was honorable mention at linebacker.
“We lost guys who were very important and integral, but a lot of guys returning have a lot of playing time,” Carver said. “I think that experience really plays in our favor. Now they’re juniors and seniors that started and won a state title, so they have the experience and feel of what it takes to win one. Leadership-wise, that’s important.”
Around the rest of the Western A, Polson made the semifinals last year and brings back senior quarterback Jarrett Wilson, who was an all-state selection and the Western A co-offensive MVP last year. The Pirates also return senior all-state linebacker Dawson DuMont. However, they graduated eight all-state or all-conference players, including four of Wilson’s receivers.
Frenchtown made it to the quarterfinals last season but will have a new coaching staff led by Dan Lucier. Previous coach Ryne Nelson left for Class AA Missoula Hellgate.
Dillon lost in the first round of the playoffs last year, and Carver expected the Beavers to replenish talent and be good like usual.
Columbia Falls also exited in the first round. The Wildkats have back all-state junior quarterback Cody Schweikert, the son of head coach Jaxon Schweikert.
Whitefish and Libby were also state qualifiers. The Bulldogs have a new head coach in Brett Bollweg, who replaced 12-year head coach Chad Ross.
Other Western A teams looking to make strides are Corvallis, Stevensville, Ronan, Browning, Butte Central and East Helena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.