HAMILTON - On a hazy warm night under the lights in Hamilton, the defending state A champion Hamilton Broncs pulled off a decisive 34-7 win against the Dillon Beavers.
"Overall we had a really good game. Dillon is such a good team and well coached and they've got so much history of winning and we knew that was gonna be a tough game," said Hamilton's head coach Bryce Carver. "I think our kids came in and played extremely hard."
The Broncs scored first about halfway through the first quarter on a seven-yard run by Tyson Bauder and ultimately held a 6-0 lead when the quarter ended.
The Beavers tried to regain momentum in the second quarter, but two sacks from Derrick Saltzman and Lucas Lant turned it back in Hamilton's favor. The Broncs tacked on two more touchdowns from Bauder in the form of one-yard and 23-yard runs, as well as Taylor Searle's extra point to take a 20-0 lead into halftime.
Dillon's Treyton Graham took the opening kick of the third quarter out to the 40 yard line for a nice gain. But Hamilton's Isaiah Van de Baan picked off the ball at the 5 yard line to end their drive. Later in the third, Dillon tried to go for it on fourth down with five yards to go, but the pass fell incomplete.
After another Bauder touchdown early in the fourth quarter, the Broncs seemed content to try to run some clock down before punting back to the Beavers where Dillon corralled the ball at the 30. Eli Nourse was able to get the Beavers on the scoreboard just after the seven minute mark and Kale Konen tacked on the extra point.
Carver said after that his team effort was great. "We ran the ball a ton today and I think just physically we played well. We stayed with the whole game and kids didn't, you know, back down or anything and we just kind of really, really from start to finish kind of played the way we expected to play."
Hamilton added one more for good measure with a 40 yard touchdown from Eli Taylor and Searle made the PAT with 1:04 remaining for the final score.
"I think we executed the way we wanted to execute and the scoreboard, you know, came out in our favor at the end," Carver said.
