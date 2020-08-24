Friday's high school football game between Hamilton and Butte Central has been canceled, Hamilton athletic director Travis Blome said Monday in a press release.

"Butte Central informed me that they are not physically ready to play," Blome said in an email. "Obviously we are disappointed but there isn't much we can do about it."

