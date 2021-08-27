HAMILTON — The Hamilton football team started the season with a bang Friday, posting a 46-8 win in front of a large crowd.
Tyson Bauder had several impressive runs to set up Tyson Rostad's first touchdown of the night for Hamilton. Corvallis punted on its ensuing possession and disaster struck as Eli Taylor came up with the ball and scored for the hosts.
Corvallis Blue Devils did not give in easily, with a pass from Chase Tucker to Dillen Potter highlighting a drive that eventually stalled.
Hamilton’s Rostad completed several successful handoffs to add yet another touchdown to their score. The 1st half ended with Hamilton leading 34-0.
The second half then began with a bang for the Broncs, with an enormous pass from Rostad to O’Connell, bringing another touchdown in yet again for their team. It was not long, however until Corvallis had enough, and Tucker passed to Trey Joseph for an epic touchdown of their own. The Blue Devils then added on a point conversion, bringing them the score to 46-8.
Undoubtedly quite the exhilarating opening of the football season in Ravalli County, both teams did a phenomenal job of showing sportsmanship, skill, and teamwork. With the final score being 46-8, Hamilton did a remarkable job of standing out, while Corvallis fought diligently and skillfully to hold its own.
