BOZEMAN — Hamilton quarterback Tyson Rostad and Great Falls CMR volleyball standout Lauren Lindseth are the 406mtsports.com Athlets of the Month after leading their teams to state championships.
Rostad, a Montana Grizzlies football commit, ran for 228 yards and all three of Hamilton's touchdowns in the Broncs' 21-7 win over Laurel for the Class A state championship — the program's first in 23 years. He also accounted for all four TDs in a 28-7 semifinal win over Lewistown, three passing and one running, a week after throwing for two TDs and running for a third in a 52-13 quarterfinal rout of Miles City.
For his efforts, Rostad earned all-state honors.
Lindseth, a Montana State signee for volleyball, also earned all-state honors as an outside hitter after leading the unbeaten Rustlers to their championship win over Billings West for the first time in 21 years.
Lindseth had 28 kills and four aces in the Rustlers' title win after notching 15 kills in a quarterfinal win and 20 more in the semifinals, all team highs. Her .350 hitting percentage for the season put her among the state's best.
Lindseth finished the year with 482 kills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.