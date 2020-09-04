WHITEHALL — Whitehall and Jefferson opened their season in a technical non-conference game, but all the intensity of a season-opening rivalry matchup.
The Trojans defeated the Panthers 18-6, as the electric duo of sophomore quarterback Miles Hoerauf and senior receiver Flint Smith connected for two touchdowns and 150 receiving yards and an opening win.
Hoerauf totaled three touchdowns, adding an 11-yard rushing score in the fourth to make it a two-score game and lock up a 1-0 start for the Trojans.
The sophomore quarterback took the starting job last season, learning tough lessons as Whitehall ended 2019 at 3-6.
However, Trojans head coach Dan Lacey said that the work put in last season and this summer is now showing up for his sophomore.
"You really saw the jump from year one to year two with him," Lacey said. "He's understanding the offense more and did a ton of work with the guys this summer and it's shown."
Junior Panthers QB Braden Morris led Jefferson’s offense with 180 passing yards and the team’s sole offensive score on a QB keeper just short of the goal-line.
Jefferson head coach Clint Layng talked about how their team had some early hiccups, as did Whitehall, but that the difference was the two big pass plays to Smith the Panthers gave up.
"We had our struggles early on," Layng said. "Especially offensively. Defense gave up two big plays and they had one drive where they were successful running it us. They return a lot of starters and a lot of offensive linemen too."
With a 12-6 lead after Hoerauf and Smith connected, the Trojans pieced together a long, balanced drive which resulted in Hoerauff's eventual score, with the two-score lead two large for the Panthers offense to surmount.
Morris was able to connect with Zach Zody and Jake Genger late, who finished with 76 and 51 receiving yards respectively, but the Trojans ensured the win by forcing pass-catchers down before they could stop the clock by getting out of bounds.
While Lacey was pleased with his team's defensive efforts, the coach also credited his offense for rising just above the Panthers' defense, that forced a fumble and picked off Hoerauf.
"[Jefferson's] a well-coached team defensively," Lacey said. "And they were ready for us. Our guys just made some plays. There defense was in position to make plays too, but our guys just went out and got it tonight."
While Jefferson now starts their season with a non-conference loss, Lang emphasized the importance of making this happen so that both teams are better prepared for an unorthodox season.
"It was good to play this game for both teams," Layng said. "Whitehall would've went a whole month without a game, we would've been another week without a game... Next week going into Columbus, we'll improve."
Now, the Trojans take a 1-0 start into their matchup against Townsend on September 18, while the Panthers are looking to rebound against the Cougars.
While Jefferson is focused on each of their next games first, the Panthers will get the chance for revenge when the two sides meet in Boulder on October 2.
"We get to see them again and we get to see them at home," Layng said. "By then, all eight of our new starters, they'll have four or five games under their belt, we had four sophomores start tonight... There's more positive than negative to take from it."
DILLON 47, STEVENSVILLE 0
Jace Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns — three of them in the first quarter — and the Dillon Beavers rolled to a 47-0 shutout over Stevensville to move to 2-0.
“It was a total team win and everybody contributed,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae. “Everybody rose to the standard of beaver football. It was fun to be part of.”
Dillon received the opening kickoff and went to work from there with Fitzgerald connecting with Daxon Graham for a 33-yard touchdown pass just over a minute into the game. Fitzgerald then hit Jon Kirkley for a 9-yard score and then found Cole Truman for a 32-yard touchdown. Kale Konen barreled in for a 7-yard rushing score to close out the first quarter.
Fitzgerald and Truman linked up for a 49-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to give the Beavers a 34-0 lead before the starters were rested. Dillon take on Butte Central (0-2) on the road next Friday.
