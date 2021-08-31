HAYS — Hays-Lodgepole has postponed or canceled all its weekend sporting events due to fire and COVID-19 quarantines, the school announced Monday on its Facebook page.
"The fire was an impact on our school as well as Covid and quarantine going on in our community," the post said. "We encourage vaccinations and mask mandate."
The Pine Grove fire near Hays forced evacuations and an emergency declaration two weeks ago. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has seen a resurgence across Montana.
The Thunderbirds were scheduled to play host to Simms in football and travel to Geraldine-Highwood for volleyball on Saturday. The cross country team had meets scheduled against Cut Bank on Friday and Poplar on Saturday.
