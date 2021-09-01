HELENA — It wasn't that long ago that Chase McGurran was just another kid in the stands watching his brother and the Helena High Bengals.
Back in those days he watched, Ty McGurran, who now plays for Montana Tech, star for Helena High. He was even the Independent Record's Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.
So Chase had a lot to live up to, but as a two-way standout for the Bengals, he's more than doing his part.
"It's pretty weird," McGurran said. "I used to watch him (his brother) and I would think I want to be out there. And now, he's coming to my games and watching me."
After what McGurran did in the first week of the high school football season, he's going to start having even more eyes on him.
Last season, he was an all-state defensive back for Helena High and could earn the designation on both sides of the field in 2021. Offensively, he was stellar last Friday in Great Falls catching five passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns in Helena's 22-0 win over Great Falls High.
Catching touchdowns is nothing new for McGurran. He caught six last season for the Bengals in addition to 19 total receptions and 395 receiving yards, not to mention three interceptions.
Last season, he averaged 20.8 yards per reception and for his career, he averages more than 15, which shows his knack for big plays.
"He's competitive," Helena head coach Scott Evans said of McGurran. "And I love how he just knows how to find the opening. He gets some great throws from his buddy (Kaden Huot) but he makes some great catches."
It never hurts to have a strong connection with the quarterback and since they've played quarterback-receiver together since fifth grade, McGurran and Huot certainly have that.
"We just have a lot of chemistry together," McGurran said. "He puts the ball right where I need it. We kind of share the same brain out there. He knows when I'm going to be open and he gets me the ball. That connection is always something we can rely on."
That chemistry was on display in the two touchdown connections last Friday.
"They were just right there for me," McGurran said. "And they came on the same play so that was pretty sweet."
As well as McGurran played on offense, he stood out on defense too, being credited with three tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack — one of nine for the Bengals last Friday night.
"He wants to be the best he can be," Evans said. "And he wants to win every rep. Sometimes, in practice, we have to tell him to take it easy a bit — save it for Friday night."
Friday is getting closer for Helena, ranked third in the 406mtsports.com poll, and awaiting the Bengals in their home opener is fifth-ranked Billings Senior.
The two week-one winners in Class AA will meet at 7 p.m. and the Independent Record/406mtsports.com caught up with McGurran for five questions.
IR: How did it feel to start the season with a win?
McGurran: "It felt great. Our whole team was ready. We haven't really played a normal game in a couple of years and it was great to see the fans there. That got us excited."
IR: How excited are you guys to have fans at your own stadium this week?
McGurran: "It's going to be so fun. We didn't have fans last year, so getting them back and having the student section again, it's going to be awesome."
IR: Which position (wide receiver or DB) has helped you more with the other?
McGurran: "Being a (defensive back) has helped me a lot with wide receiver. Just knowing how to run routes and where the blind spots are on routes. Getting them (DBs) into an uncomfortable position is huge for me."
IR: How's recruiting been going?
McGurran: "It's been good. I've had some schools reach out and (Wednesday), I saw my scholarship from Montana Tech. A lot of the other guys are getting interest too and it's nice to kind of be able to feed off each other."
IR: Has college football been a dream of yours?
McGurran: "Yes. Especially since my brother has gone to Montana Tech. Just getting to go to games and feel that difference between high school and college. He's always giving me hints about going to Tech and about us playing together. We'll see where I end up."
