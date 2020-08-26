MISSOULA — Despite recommendations by the health departments of the seven largest counties in Montana to flip Class AA football to spring, the Montana High School Association is pushing forward with its fall return-to-play plan.
In an interview with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday afternoon, Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said that following the July 27 release of the MHSA return-to-play plan, there was unanimous agreement among health officers from the seven biggest counties that football should be pushed to spring.
Representatives from those health departments around the state reached out to MHSA staff, athletic directors and school superintendents following the release of the guidelines.
The measure was proposed at a board meeting on Aug. 13. Leahy also said four of the eight Class AA superintendents asked the MHSA to look at the possibility of spring football. The proposal did not get seconded at the meeting so a vote was never taken.
“We talked about the kinds of confusion, conflicts, and potential conflicts that are different for the large counties,” Leahy said. “The end of that story is that the MHSA made their board decision not to flip.”
Football, Leahy said, is one of the highest-risk sports for virus transmission, due to the close proximity of players on the field and the general direct contact nature of the sport.
Class AA teams, of course, come from the largest cities in Montana, all in counties with active cases; some with the highest case counts in the state. According to state statistics posted Wednesday, Yellowstone County has 1,864 cases; Gallatin, 1,089; Flathead, 539; Missoula, 417; Cascade, 258; Lewis and Clark, 191, and Silver Bow, 110.
MHSA executive director Mark Beckman confirmed there was a push to move Class AA football to spring.
Beckman said the board looked at the proposal for spring football and “discussed it at length” before a motion to do so was called and not seconded.
“There was then a motion to continue on with the requirements and considerations in place that have been put out, and that did pass,” Beckman said. “So we did consider it.”
However, Leahy took issue with the MHSA saying it had consulted with public health prior to the July 27 release of the return-to-play plan.
“None of us could determine in any which way that it actually happened,” Leahy said.
Beckman said that at the Aug. 13 meeting, two members of the Association of Montana Public Health Officials (AMPHO) answered questions from the board.
“We invited them to be in on that and they actually spoke to it. It was the Butte director and the Helena director,” Beckman said. “So they were a part of that meeting actually and answered questions of the board and also shared their thoughts.”
Karen Sullivan, the Butte-Silver Bow public health officer, was one of the representatives who answered questions at the meeting.
“We were there in an observation role and when Mark Beckman asked for clarification, we gave it," Sullivan said. "I do not want to indicate, though, that our attendance at that MHSA board meeting means we concur with that decision. We do not.”
Sullivan added: “I think it would be safe to say that we, as (Class) AA health officials were disappointed."
When asked why the MHSA board decided to keep football in the fall, Beckman said that some health departments and health department officials were in favor of that recommendation.
“We also looked at our national resources like our national federation sports medicine advisory committee and what they were sharing with us and how maybe this could happen,” Beckman said. “So with that, they looked at all those things and decided that this was a way to proceed and then we’re going to reevaluate everything after Sept. 15 just to see how everything is going.”
The request and proposal to push the highest classification of prep football in Montana to the spring was put forth by Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson.
Part of the reasoning in the proposal was that a switch of the seasons would give more time for schools to manage the beginning of the year. Also included in the proposal was a mention of the upswing in cases among Class AA communities.
"The discussion at the MHSA Board meeting was robust," Watson said in an email. "The Board members discussed many of the pros/cons related to the proposal. After a long discussion and a motion, there was no one who would second the motion. So the proposal died without a second. I am thankful that they considered the motion and had the discussion. I believe the concept and proposal were worthy of careful consideration and discussion."
With the MHSA decision made, county health departments across the state are moving forward. Despite the fact four superintentdents asked for a look at spring football, all eventually supported the current proposal.
“I will go on the record to say that it is frustrating and it's a frustration that unfortunately is spreading to all the people that it affects,” Leahy said. “That said, we are all trying to do our best with it.”
