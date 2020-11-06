In the playoffs, the margin between victory and defeat is narrow and Friday night in Helena, it was Bozeman, not the Bengals, that did what was needed to survive.
And thanks to some clutch play from quarterback Jordan Jones, who completed 12-of-20 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, it was the Hawks who moved on with a 35-28 win for Bozeman at Vigilante Stadium in a Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
"They just made more plays than we did," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "And the bottom line is that their quarterback played a heck of a game. You have to give it to them. We had some issues and they just made more plays than we did."
The first big play for the Hawks didn't come from Jones, though. Instead, it came on special teams.
Following a touchdown pass from Helena High's Kaden Huot to Raef Miller which gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead, Bozeman quickly tied things, returning the ensuing kick for a score. Logan Pailthorpe's 90-yard return TD tied things up at 7-7 with 11:30 left in the second quarter.
Helena would answer. Huot and the Bengals converted three times on third down on the next drive, before the junior quarterback delivered a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Tedesco, putting the Bengals in front 14-7 midway through the second.
The score stayed that way until the final minute of the first half, when Jones directed a touchdown drive that ended with a 14-yard run by Jess Wattenbarger to even the score, 14-14 at the half.
"I really think Helena controlled things in the first half until the last couple of minutes," Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said. "That two-minute drill before the half really gave us the momentum and gave Jordan some confidence moving forward and we were able to do some pretty special things after that."
In the second half, Kenneth Eiden, who plays both ways for Bozeman, showcased his talents as a runner, breaking off a 34-yard run and later punching in a 1-yard touchdown after a Helena personal foul wiped out a missed field goal by Bozeman.
Leading 21-14 and following a second consecutive three and out to open the second half for Helena High, Jones connected with Pailthorpe on 37-yard touchdown, suddenly giving the road team a 28-14 edge.
"We came out a little slow in the first half," Jones said. "And then we just rolled from there. We feel like a lot of people underrate us, but we are excited to keep playing and want to play for a couple more weeks."
It took until early in the fourth quarter, but Helena finally got back within striking distance as Huot converted a fourth and goal by finding Raef Miller in the end zone, trimming the deficit to 28-21 with 11:51 to play.
Yet, the score wouldn't stay that way for long as Jones had the answer for Bozeman, finding Tucker Macbeth for a 39-yard touchdown just a few plays later. It was the second TD pass of the game for Jones and it gave the Hawks a 35-21 advantage with 9:40 left to play.
"We know he's a great athlete and he's a little underrated as a runner and a scrambler," Wesche said. "But he does some great things when he has time and see you his play really builds with the offensive line."
"We have an underrated receiving core, too," Wesche added. "Our dudes can play."
Needing two scores and running out of time, Huot and Helena High went to work. After advancing the ball down the field, the Bengals would score on a 20-yard touchdown pass from to running back Ethan Maxness which cut the deficit to 35-28 with 3:47 to go.
Following a quick stop by the Helena defense, Huot and the Bengals got the ball back, needing just a touchdown to tie. Three straight passes to Dexter Tedesco advanced the ball inside the Bozeman 40, however, a Brady Lang interception with 1:44 left proved to be the clinching play for the Hawks.
"That was a huge play," Wesche said. "These kids have won a lot of games. The kid (Lang) who made that play has started every game since he was a sophomore."
Now, a rematch against Billings West awaits in next Friday's Class AA semifinal as the Hawks look for a second straight trip to the title game.
"These kids getting back to the semifinals for the third year in a row is pretty big for our program," Wesch said. "I'm just proud of them and they proved once again they have the heart of a champion, no matter what happens from here."
Huot finished the game completing 21 of 45 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Helena recovered a fumble and blocked a punt in the loss. Miller also had a stellar game with seven receptions for 73 yards and a score. Tedesco also added four receptions for 78 yards and a score.
The Bengals finished the season 6-2.
"I'll never doubt these kids and how hard they fought as a team," Evans said. "These seniors are an incredible group and they have done so many great things at Helena High and I'm proud of them for that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.