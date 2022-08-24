High school football is in the air and on Friday night, the hiatus will end officially as all five Helena area teams will be on the gridiron.
Helena High, Capital, Townsend and Jefferson all made the playoffs in their respective divisions and will be looking for repeat appearances. East Helena will be looking to build on its inaugural season of varsity football.
Helena High and Jefferson both made the semifinals. Yet, each team suffered some key losses in graduation, while the Bengals also have a new head coach in Dane Broadhead.
The best news is that offseason is over and the 2022 high school football season will kick off Friday night. Here's our team-by-team preview of the 2022 season for the Helena area.
Helena Bengals
2021 Record: 9-3 (Class AA semifinal)
Head coach: Dane Broadhead
The Bengals lost more than their head coach, Scott Evans, to retirement after last season, they lost a huge chunk of their starting lineup to college football. Three players are now playing for the Montana Grizzlies in QB Kaden Huot, as well as two-day standouts Marcus Evans and Chase McGurran.
Forrest Sureo shared the IR's All-Area Defensive Player of the Year award with Evans, while Huot was the Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Yet, that's life in high school football and Helena's cupboard certainly isn't bare. Carter Kraft will take over for Huot at quarterback after spending last season as the backup. He'll have the experienced Cade Holland next to him at running back, who finished last season with 896 total yards from scrimmage. Twice in the postseason, Holland ran for over 100 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per rush attempt.
Carson Anderson and Colter Petre return at wide receiver for the Bengals. Anderson was the third-leading receiver last season but could miss some time early in the season due to injury. Sam Ark and Manu Melo are other players back with experience.
Kehler Woodland and Dylan Christman will share time at tight end. The offensive line will also go beyond the starting five as Charles Fox, David Luby, Shannon O'Brien, David Burgess, Matthew Goleman, Jacob Terry and Sam Schilitz will all play on the both sides of the ball in the trenches.
Holland will be starting at linebacker against for the Bengals, yet will shift inside. Ryan Frisinger, who will share snaps at running back, will also see time there, as will Tevin Wetzel and Matt Marcille.
Tim Tamol will play on the edge for the Bengals and last season, he was highly productive with nine sacks, six tackles for loss and 57 tackles. Holland and Woodland, another edge player were second with four sacks each. Joey Seliskar will be in the mix too. He had a pick six in the preseason scrimmage.
Petre is the leading returning tackler with 59 and he'll lead a secondary that also includes Anderson, Ark, RJ Gulan and Melu.
"We have a lot of young guys that are going to need to step up," Broadhead said. "But we have some really strong leaders on this team and we feel good about where we're at, especially with some of our experience on defense."
As far as the goals for this season, Broadhead kept it simple.
"We are just trying to focus on one game at at time," he said. "Whoever is on our schedule the coming Friday is the most important one. I don't get caught up in looking ahead to or at what might happen. I don't worry about any of that. Focus on what's in front of you right now."
For Helena, it will be Great Falls High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Capital Bruins
2021 Record 6-5 (Class AA quarterfinals)
Head coach: Kyle Mihelish
In terms of returning talent, it's hard to argue that any team in the Helena area has more than the Capital High Bruins. Already, CHS has three players committed to Montana (Austin Buehler, Hayden Opitz) or Montana State (Talon Marsh).
Capital suffered losses, just like every team, especially at running back with Luke Sullivan, as well as in the trenches and the defensive secondary.
But the Bruins return both of their quarterbacks from last season and Mihelish, the long-time head coach, said both Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti will play this season, just like last year.
"They are very similar kids," Mihelish said. "And we have things for both of them but we don't have any controversy. There's not any difference in terms of what we do on offense."
Capital has always wanted to run the football and that won't change this season for the Bruins behind what should be a talented offensive line led by Buehler at tackle (6-6, 240). Marsh will also play offensive line but his specialty is sacking the quarterback and last season, he did that more in a single season than any Bruin in history (17). Yet, Marsh isn't the only CHS defender back with double-digit sacks to his credit as Henry Gross returns for his senior season after 11 in 2021.
At linebacker, the Bruins are loaded with 2021 leading tackler Joey Lauerman back in the fold along with Opitz, who will play linebacker in addition to tight end and wide receiver. The secondary features All-State defensive back and 200-meter Class AA sprint champion Tom Carter plus All-State performer Tyler Kovick who had an interception and nine passes defensed in 2021.
Regardless of who is playing quarterback, Dylan Graham should be back to tote the rock in 2022, as well as Tuff Adams and others. The Bruins also feature a slew of big, talented pass catchers in Opitz, Nick Michelotti, Kovick and Carter.
"This is a great group of kids and they have been waiting for this opportunity (their senior year) for a long time," Mihelish said. "They have worked really hard and done everything we've asked of them. So we feel good. We've had a great summer but you never really know until you turn on the lights and see what you've got."
The Bruins will have a better idea Friday night when they take on Bozeman, another Class AA quarterfinalist, in the season opener.
Jefferson Panthers
2021 Record: 7-4 (Class B semifinal appearance)
Head coach: Clint Layng
Jefferson graduated some impact players, particularly on defense, off a team that fell just a couple wins short of a state championship last season.
That playoff experience, to the players who returned, is invaluable, and while the Panthers may not field a huge senior class this year, the players who will take the field have plenty of experience.
Dylan Root, Jace Oxarart and Caleb Smartnick are all seniors and heading into their third year as starters. Linemen Dalton Noble and Tyler McGady – both juniors – will help anchor Jefferson’s fronts.
Root and sophomore Luke Oxarart will move from linebacker to safety on the defensive side of the ball, while maintaining prominent roles on offense.
Root was Jefferson’s leading rusher a year ago, and behind an offensive line that Layng anticipates to be strong, a break-out season could be on the horizon.
“In all the years I’ve coached, he probably has the best vision of any back I’ve coached,” Layng said. “His vision and his cutting [ability] is tremendous. He’s a hard runner with a really good stiff-arm.”
Luke replaced Braden Morris at quarterback in the playoffs and will be the Panthers’ signal-caller to start the season. Senior Zach Zody will also see some time under center, but will start the season at wide-out.
What started out as an off-season filled with distractions over Layng’s employment status has turned into one filled with motivation and anticipation as the Panthers look to revisit the playoffs.
Jefferson opens with Baker in Lockwood on Friday.
Townsend Bulldogs
2021 record: 8-2 (Class B quarterfinal appearance)
Head coach: Travis Rauh
Trey Hoveland (Montana Western) and Gavin Vandenacre (Carroll College) have taken their record-setting talents to the Frontier Conference, leaving the Bulldogs in a position to have to find a way to replace that production.
Rauh believes he has his answer at quarterback in senior Ryan Racht.
“It’s not exactly easy to replace guys like that,” Rauh said. “Fortunately, Ryan has been an outstanding quarterback. I strongly feel like he would have started for almost every other team in the state last year.”
Rauh described Racht, who is a two-year starter at free safety, as an outstanding leader with a level-headed demeanor in-game. He praised Racht’s arm strength, saying he can make all the necessary throws within Townsend’s offense, and expressed excitement at what he can bring to the run game.
Replacing Vandenacre, who is, statistically, one of the best Bulldog wide-outs ever, will take a committee of players this season.
Dawson Sweat, who enjoyed a standout season at running back and outside linebacker last season, is back as a senior. Ridger Jones returns at linebacker following an all-conference campaign and will see an increased role within the offense.
Jesus Garcia returns for his senior season as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Townsend is 26 players strong this fall, and according to Rauh, once again features good team speed. Rauh also said his players exhibit a certain confidence in their play-making ability.
The Bulldogs open, on the road, against Thompson Falls on Friday.
East Helena Vigilantes
2021 record: 0-7 (first varsity season)
Head coach: Tyler Murray
Building a program – especially in a competitive Class A – is difficult, something the Vigilantes found out last season after going winless and being shut out five times.
For the first time in school history, however, the program features a senior class that, according to Murray, is nine players strong.
“We’ve grown a lot since last year – size, speed and having a senior class. We’re smarter and tougher [this year],” Murray said. “We had great effort and attitude last year, we’re smarter and tougher this year, so I hope that’s going to carry over into Friday’s game.”
East Helena’s coaching staff has identified eight players to lead the team this season and fill the traditional “team captain” role. Those players are: Layne Powers, Mo George, Kaeben Bushnell, Adam Shirley, Cole Richmond, Trevor Held, Izak Longcake and Caleb Daum.
Braden Howell, who started last year, and Jack Taylor have been battling over the starting quarterback role this off-season. Howell is more of a dual-threat quarterback, while Taylor possesses a strong arm as a more traditional pocket passer. Both could see time under center this season.
Richmond could prove to be a difference-maker at running back as a senior.
East Helena will hit the field this season with full varsity and junior-varsity programs and 56 total athletes. That fell just short of the 60-player target the coaching staff was hoping for this season, but they believe they have the best players available to them on the field.
“[The players] need to believe they’re good enough to win football games and compete at a high level,” Murray said. “I feel like we’re at a point where we can start doing those things, but they need to believe.”
“We saw last year what it’s like to play varsity football, now we’re at the point where we need to expect to compete and expect to win every Friday night.”
The Vigilantes open their season, on the road, against Libby this Friday.
