HELENA — Conference play couldn't have started any better for the Helena Capital football team thanks to a blowout win over Kalispell Flathead last week.
On Friday night, the Bruins will be at home for the second straight week, hosting Missoula Big Sky at Vigilante Stadium with an eye on a 2-0 start in the Western AA and building on the momentum they built against the Braves in Week 3.
"That's the goal. You can't start any better than that," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "Missoula Big Sky is always a physical football team and they always come ready to play."
Big Sky (1-2) was defeated handily by third-ranked Glacier last week, 56-20. Yet, the Eagles own a 42-7 win over Billings Skyview in nonconference play, as well as a 13-3 loss to Gallatin in the season opener.
"They have some talent on the perimeter in terms of receivers," Mihelish said. "They try to get the ball to (Louis) Sanders quite a bit. He is a really good athlete and they move him around: He's a wildcat, a receiver. He's a very talented kid."
Louis Sanders has 16 receptions for 224 yards and three scores so far for the Eagles. Cole Sandberg has been the leading rusher and has 117 yards on 31 attempts, as well as three touchdowns. He also nine receptions for 69 yards. Quarterback Caleb Hren has averaged 195 yards per game for Big Sky but has four touchdowns compared to five interceptions.
Capital will be rolling with Joey Michelotti at quarterback after he won his first start last week against Flathead, throwing a touchdown pass, as well as rushing for another.
"I thought Joey did a good job," Mihelish said. "The game plan was set up for him to have success and he's going to have success if we're able to run the ball. Being totally reliant on your quarterback is not a good thing. He managed the game well and we'll see how he does again."
A reliable running game can be a quarterback's best friend and through three games, Capital is averaging 170 yards per game to go along with seven rushing touchdowns, in addition to getting 6.1 yards per attempt.
However, CHS will be without its leading rusher, Dylan Graham, who suffered an injury last week against Flathead.
Luke Sullivan (169 rush yards, 7.7, 2TD) will take over the starting job after going for over 100 yards and two touchdowns last week. Tuff Adams, another Capital runner who scored against Flathead, will be the No. 2.
"We've got to be able to establish the run," Mihelish said. "It's important to stay ahead of the chains and create some big plays, which will open up some (bootlegs) and other things like that."
Defensively, Capital has been stingy allowing just 40 points in three games, which is an average of just over 13.
The defense has four takeaways in three games, but more impressively, the Bruins have 21 sacks. Talon Marsh leads the way with 10 and also leads all of Class AA. He's followed by Cade Soper (5), Henri Gross (3) and Dylan Cunningham (3).
That pass rush will look to ground the Eagles Friday night at Vigilante Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Helena High looks to rebound
The old saying goes that everyone has a strategy until they get punched in the mouth and last week, that's exactly what happened to Helena High against Butte.
The third-ranked Bengals were down 17-0 by halftime and eventually suffered a loss at the hands of Butte, which is now ranked fourth in the 406mtsports.com rankings in Class AA for this week.
Helena High is fifth in those rankings. But Helena's only concern is getting back in the win column Friday in Missoula against Hellgate (1-1).
"Our kids had a great attitude this week," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "They really went after it. You have to get dirty sometimes to actually win games and we got to the point where we probably glamoured it up too much. This week they have been focused on what they need to do and I can't even speak to how good they've been about getting their assignment/alignment right."
A big key for Helena is starting faster on offense. Quarterback Kaden Huot finished last week's game with 340 total yards (222 passing, 118 rushing) and three total touchdowns, but the Bengals had zero points at halftime.
"We had a lot of dropped balls and missed assignments," Evans said. "And Huot wasn't quite up to snuff. He got going in the second half, but we kind of go through him. If he plays well, we play well and I expect him to have a great game tomorrow."
For the season, Huot is second in Class AA in passing yards with 708. He's completing 61 percent of his throws and has 235 rushing yards (a team-high) as well as two rushing touchdowns to give him nine total.
In addition to Huot, the Bengals have four others with least 150 total yards on offense: Chase McGurran, Kade Schlepp, Cade Holland and Marcus Evans. Evans has 184 on the ground, while McGurran is the leading receiver with 18 receptions for 244 yards.
On the opposite side of the field, the Knights also boast talented wideouts in Leo Filardi and Ian Finch. Filardi has 17 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns; Finch has 15 receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns.
Containing those receivers, as well as quarterback Connor Dick who is averaging 298 yards per game, will be the challenge for an HHS defense surrendering 16 points a game.
"Last week, we didn't cover well," Evans said. "So I am sure they will think they have a chance at that (throwing the ball). So we need to do a better job in the secondary and with the pass rush and finishing the rush."
The Bengals and Knights will tee it up at 7 p.m. in Missoula on Friday night.
Around the area
Friday night will always hold a special place when it comes to high school football, but this weekend, Townsend won't play on Friday night. Instead, the Bulldogs will travel to Missoula Saturday for a top-three showdown in Class B with No. 1 Florence-Carlton.
Townsend, which is currently ranked third in the 406mtsports.com rankings, following a 2-0 start in which the Bulldogs have allowed zero points, will travel to Missoula to take on the Falcons in Washington Grizzly Stadium.
Led by two-way standout Gavin Vandenacre, as well as quarterback Trey Hoveland, and others such as Tommy Stewart and Riley Richtmyer, the Bulldogs are seeking a statement win following blowouts over Anaconda and Whitehall.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
On Friday night, East Helena (0-3) will be back home for its homecoming weekend. The Vigilantes who have shutout losses to Libby and Polson, as well as a forfeit to Columbia Falls, will host Browning (0-3) Friday night at 7.
Jefferson, which is ranked eighth in Class B, is 2-0 like Townsend and will shoot for win No. 3 against fifth-ranked Bigfork on the road (7 pm).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.