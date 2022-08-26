BOZEMAN — Hayden Opitz punched in the go-ahead touchdown with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter and batted away a 4th and 7 pass from Bozeman’s Jake Casagranda on the ensuing drive to help solidify a 28-21 season-opening victory for Helena Capital.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “Bozeman is a very good football team…We had our hands full. We did a lot of positive things, but we’ve got a lot to work on. Great win for the guys, but we certainly need to get better.”
Opitz’s plunge capped a drive that appeared close to stalling on a couple different occasions.
Joey and Nick Michelotti hooked up on a 3rd and 12 to keep the chains moving, and a handful of plays later, Joey picked up another third down, this time with his legs.
Joey, who found Nick for a 12-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, sprinted right, juked a defender, reversed field, and made three or four more Hawks miss on his way to a 17-yard pick-up before being tackled inside Bozeman’s red zone.
Both Capital quarterbacks shined under the first Friday night lights of the 2022 season.
While Joey started the contest, Hudsen Grovom filled his reps with highlight play after highlight play.
Needing an answer after Bozeman blocked a punt and scooped and scored, tying the game at 7-7, Grovom uncorked an 80-yard touchdown to speedster Tom Carter.
When Bozeman responded, it was Grovom again that moved Capital’s offense inside the Hawks’ five-yard line with a pair of passes nearing 30 and 40 yards. That effort set up a three-yard plunge from Carter, sending Capital into the half up 21-14.
“They both were productive tonight and both did what was expected of them,” Mihelish said of his quarterbacks. “With Joey’s feet right there in the fourth quarter getting us a big gain – they both had a great game.”
“There’s great things that Hudsen does that Joey doesn’t do and there’s great things that Joey does that Hudsen doesn’t do. You kinda get a well-balanced quarterback out of both of them.”
Capital’s Talon Marsh, who will be playing football full-time in Bozeman soon enough after committing to Montana State earlier this year, was all over the field for the Bruins.
He broke into the backfield in the first quarter to record a strip sack that set up Capital’s first score three plays later. A couple drives later, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound defensive lineman hurdled a lineman and batted down a field goal attempt that would have cut Capital’s advantage to four.
Carter enjoyed a big night with his two touchdowns on offense (one receiving, one rushing) and he also picked off a Casagranda pass in the first half.
“It’s always good to get the first win,” Mihelish said. “Kids certainly did a good job. We put ourselves in a position there at the end to win that thing and we had enough fortitude to get it done.”
Capital, hoping to get to 2-0 to start the season, will welcome Billings West to Vigilante Field on Friday.
