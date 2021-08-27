HELENA — Midway through the fourth quarter Friday night, Helena Capital was clinging to a 14-12 lead over Bozeman. But the Hawks had the ball and they also had momentum.
That is until Talon Marsh took it away and with it, any hope Bozeman had of escaping Helena with a victory.
Marsh, a junior defensive lineman, was credited officially with three sacks. Unofficially, the total might have been as a high as five.
How they were counted doesn't matter. What matters is when Marsh got most of them — in the fourth quarter. And when his teammate, Henry Gross forced a fumble with less than a minute left that the Bruins recovered, it sealed at 14-12 win.
"Coaches always say you have to go in deep water," Marsh said. "I have been training all year for that exact moment. It just comes down to how bad you want to do it."
"This was a big game for us," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "It was great to see the team rally and understand the urgency of the circumstance we were in. Right when we punted it away, we told them during the timeout that this was going to be the series that was going make or break it and they stepped up. That was a great performance from Talon Marsh. What did he have maybe five sacks? We always tell the guys the best pass coverage is a pass rush."
The pass coverage was on point for CHS, except when it came to stopping Bryson Zanto who caught eight passes for 103 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 2:57 left in the first quarter. The score which came on a fourth down, capped an 11-play, 61-yard drive put the Hawks in front 6-0 after a blocked PAT.
"He's been waiting in the wings behind a bunch of seniors," Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said of Zanto. "We thought he would even contribute a little more last year. But so happy for him and all the work he's put in, he did a great job."
While Zanto and his ability to get open for quarterback Jake Casagranda numerous times on third downs was on display throughout, it wasn't before the Bruins experienced a little fourth-down magic of their own.
Trailing 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, Capital changed quarterbacks, as part of a planned rotation. Hudsen Grovom started the game, but in the second quarter, in the red zone, Joey Michelotti took over.
His first play as a varsity quarterback was a snap over his head that resulted in him facing a third-and-30. But two plays later, after a fourth-down dime to Eric Cockhill in the back of the end zone, Capital was up 7-6.
"We got some yards back on a screen then we were right back in it," Michelotti said of the 3rd-and-30. "Then I was able to hit Eric on that vert (vertical). It felt really good. My first varsity touchdown pass."
That finished off a 56-yard drive for the Bruins. On the next possession, CHS scored again as Dylan Graham, following a fourth down conversion, scored from five yards out to put Capital up 14-6 with 5:08 left in the half, a lead it would carry over to halftime.
"Joey doesn't let too many things bother him," Mihelish said. "When I saw that snap, I'm like that's great, put him in a hole right away. But that was a great throw and a great catch, right over that linebacker. He put it right where it needed to be."
Capital led by eight at that point, but Bozeman wasn't going quietly into the night.
And thanks to a 13-play, 80-yard drive which featured multiple third and fourth-down conversions from Casagranda to Zanto, the Hawks hit paydirt on a two-yard run by Jase Applebee early in the final stanza.
"My quarterback is a stud," Wesche said. "I thought he did a great job. Actually, I thought our entire offense played well, we just have to avoid the negative plays and we took great care of the ball until that last play."
Casagranda's fumble was the only turnover between two teams that made the Class AA quarterfinals a year ago and it proved to be the difference.
Casagranda finished with night 16-of-24 for 159 yards and a touchdown. Applebee ran eight times for 29 yards, while Kendall Stromberg added five receptions for 32 in the loss for Bozeman.
On the Capital side of things, Grovom was 10-for-15 for 49 yards. Michelotti completed 5 of 6 passes for 48 yards and a score. On the ground, Graham paced the Bruins with 58 yards on 13 attempts. He also notched 32 yards receiving on four receptions; Cockhill also managed three for 24 yards.
Capital will travel to Billings West Next Friday. Bozeman will host Missoula Sentinel.
