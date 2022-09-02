HELENA — After three consecutive playoff defeats and going more than five years without a win over Billings West, Helena Capital was ready to let out some frustration.
And the Bruins did exactly that, dismantling Billings West by a score of 42-6 and ending a winless streak against the Golden Bears that dated back nearly five years.
"This is such a huge win for us," Capital two-way standout Nick Michelotti said. "Just look at everybody smiling and hugging. People don't know this but we haven't beat them in 1,400-something days."
Helena's Vigilante Stadium is the only grass field left in Class AA, but the Bruins looked plenty fast on it Friday, including Michelotti, who caught a 71-touchdown pass from his cousin, quarterback Joey Michelotti in the second quarter.
"It was fun," Nick said of his touchdown. "Everyone thinks we're brothers (he and Joey), but he threw a great ball. The O-line blocked perfectly and when I turned around it was there and I just kept running."
It wasn't the only perfect strike of the night by Joey Michelotti and in the first quarter, after a 20-yard run by Tom Carter, Joey found Colton Lindgren for his first touchdown pass of the night. The seven-yard scoring play made it 7-0 CHS.
West, the two-time state runner-up, didn't show any sign of quit and promptly moved the ball down the field before Capital forced the Golden Bears to settle for a 37-yard field goal from Jacob Kauwe.
Yet, Capital responded quickly. Carter moved the ball in West territory with a 16-yard run and a Hudsen Grovom pass to Tyler Kovick for 20 on third and long set up the second touchdown of the game, scored by Kovick, who scampered 27 yards on an end around, making it 14-3 Bruins with 10:41 left in the second quarter.
"This feeling is hard to describe," Kovick said of beating West. "It's something we have been thinking about for a whole year now, since we lost that game in the playoffs, so it was a great win. It felt amazing."
West was able to tack on three more points at the 7:37 mark of the second quarter, trimming the deficit to 14-6 before the 71-yard connection from Michelotti to Michelotti made the advantage 15 (21-6 at intermission).
Neither team scored in the third quarter as each team turned it over on downs after a drive in the opposing team's territory.
But at the start of the fourth, the Bruins put together a championship drive -- one that covered 74 yards on eight plays and was capped when Hudsen Grovom found Carter for a 28-yard touchdown.
"That's the thing, we don't have just one guy on this team," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "We have several guys on this team and it's our job as coaches to spread the ball around to them, and they do a great job of being unselfish and that's what makes great football teams. These guys know, when their number is called, if they want to see the ball more, they need to make a play."
And whether it was Carter, Nick Michelotti, Kovick or both varsity quarterbacks (Grovom and Joey Michelotti who combined for three touchdowns), the Bruins were making plays.
Yet, the biggest play came on defense.
Trailing 28-6 midway through the fourth quarter, West was threatening again after moving the ball inside the Capital 30 for a fourth time.
On a third down and goal, Drew McDowell threw a ball across the field and waiting for it, was Kovick, who made the interception and returned it 90 yards to make it 35-6 and removing any doubt about the winner of the game.
"I was just thinking, don't drop it," Kovick said. "And house it."
He did and after getting challenged by the Capital coaching staff last week, the senior captain responded with two receptions for 59 yards, as well as 27 on the ground for 86 total. He scored one touchdown on offense and had another on defense as well as seven tackles.
"We challenged him this week after the Bozeman game," Mihelish said. "And he certainly responded."
When it was all said and done, the Bruins totaled 383 yards and got a sixth touchdown when Merek Mihelish connected on a 7-yard pass to Jack Drynan late in the fourth quarter. It was the fourth TD pass of the game for the Bruins, who had three QBs combine to complete 13-of-20 passes for 212 yards.
The Bruins also ran the ball 30 times for 171 yards compared to just 30 yards on 20 rushing attempts for Billings West. McDowell completed 21-of-37 passes for the Bears and finished with 202 yards. He was sacked four times by Capital and intercepted once.
"Offensively, we were able to move the ball consistently," Mihelish said. "Our special teams didn't hurt us and I thought we improved in some areas that we needed to improve in."
Now, the Bruins (2-0) will head into conference play next week against Kalispell feeling good, but knowing more work lies ahead.
"This was a good win and it was about time that we exploded on somebody," Mihelish said. "But we have to stay consistent and keep playing good football. We can't get caught reading our own press clippings."
