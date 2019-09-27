HELENA -- As the midway point of the high school football season approaches, the games get more important as we learn more and more about the playoff picture each week.
In the Western AA though, the hierarchy is still being worked out. Butte High and Missoula Sentinel have established themselves as contenders with impressive wins over Helena High and Helena Capital respectively.
Those teams duked it out for first place Thursday night. But Fright night in Helena, another key matchup will take place between fifth-ranked Helena High and undefeated Missoula Hellgate.
For the Bengals, it will be their first home game since week one and with it also being homecoming, this is one they want badly.
“In high school, you have something going on every week,” Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. “I think it’s exciting and it gets the student body more involved, but for our guys, they know their job is to go out there and play football.”
While Helena High is hoping to punctuate its homecoming festivities with a win, a victory would also be huge in the Western AA standings. The Bengals are currently 1-1 in the division and with a win over Hellgate, which is tied for fifth in the Treasure State poll with Helena, would keep them within a game of first place.
“Right now with this division set up, every game is huge,” Evans said. “Our focus is just trying to get better every single day and every week. Our goal is to make sure that we are playing our best football come November.”
The stakes are equally high for the Knights, who came into the week tied for first in the Western AA with a conference record of 2-0 and an overall record of 3-0. But with the three wins coming over opponents with a combined record of 1-11, there are still lingering questions.
One thing that isn’t questioned is the playmaking ability of starting quarterback Rollie Worster. The Utah State basketball commit scored three rushing touchdowns last week in a win over Kalispell Flathead and has led Hellgate to its best start since 1987.
Worster has been a driving force behind the Knights’ hot start. But the defense has played a key role too, scoring four defensive touchdowns, with two coming from Ryan Woldstad, who had a pick six last week.
Taking care of the football will be key for Helena and sophomore quarterback Kaden Huot, who threw the ball 48 times last week against Missoula Big Sky and was intercepted twice.
However, Huot also threw for 328 yards, finding Kyler Tesch 11 times for 136 yards and Hayden Ferguson 10 times for 103 yards. Ferguson, an All-State defender also had an interception.
Logan Brown will also have a vital role on the offense, which had more than 500 yards in its last outing. Brown carried the ball 25 times for 117 yards and scored two touchdowns. The defense will also be looking to build on a solid showing that saw them allow just 175 yards of total offense.
“We just need to finish on both sides of the ball,” Evans said. “Defensively, we have probably been giving up more fourth-down touchdowns than anyone in the state. We have to fix that and offensively, when we get inside the 20, in that green zone, we just have to get points. We have to be money down there.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Vigilante Stadium.
Helena Capital at Kalispell Flathead
After dropping its first game of the season at home against Missoula Sentinel last Friday, Helena Capital will look to rebound Friday night, on the road at Kalispell Flathead.
The Bruins knocked off Glacier at home a couple of weeks ago and with that win, their division record currently sits at 1-1, tied with Helena High.
Winning on the road is never easy and even though the Braves (0-4) are winless on the season, they showed improvement last week in an 11-point loss to Missoula Hellgate.
Bridger Grovom leads an offense that is rife with impact players including wide receiver Parker Johnston, as well as running backs Kadyn Craigle and Noah Braden. Receiver Cy Miller and tight end Kaelan Casey have also been reliable targets.
This is the first of two straight road games for Capital, which will head to Butte Oct. 4. Kickoff Friday in Kalispell will be at 7 p.m.
Townsend at Jefferson
Another local matchup with playoff implications will take place Friday night as Jefferson plays host to Townsend in a battle of Southern-B unbeatens in the annual Elkhorn area rivalry game.
Both teams have solid quarterbacks as the Bulldogs have Trey Hoveland and the Panthers are blessed with Avery Stiles, who like Hoveland is a great all-around athlete.
Yet, each team can thank its defense for being 2-0 in the Southern B. Both teams have allowed just six points in two conference games. Townsend has outscored division opponents 54-6 compared to 38-6 for Boulder.
The rivalry game is set for kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m. and the winner will at least remained tied for first with Manhattan.
