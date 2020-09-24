HELENA — It hasn’t been a pleasant start for the Helena Capital football team.
It limped home from Missoula last week following a second straight road loss.
The Bruins were blanked by Sentinel 35-0.
“Offensively we just have to get in a rhythm,” Capital coach Kyle Mihelish said. “We have to move the ball.”
But as Mihelish and his Bruins jogged out on their practice field to prepare for their home opener at Vigilante Stadium on Friday night, a common theme danced around.
“We need to turn the page,” Mihelish said. “I like our chances in these next five games.”
The Bruins schedule includes home games against Butte, Missoula Hellgate and even Helena, but it starts against Kalispell Flathead.
The Braves have also lost their first two games on the road but has a shown to have an accurate quarterback.
Quarterback Charlie Hinchy has completed 59 percent of his passes but threw three inceptions last week against Hellgate.
Despite Capital starting its season without a win, Mihelish knows that the two losses have taught his young group plenty.
It comes down to focusing on what the Bruins themselves can improve on.
“We can control how hard we are going to work and how much we are going to hustle,” Mihelish said.
Senior defensive lineman Tyler Little came away from the road trip knowing where the bar is set.
“Sentinel is a great team. We have to play better to get to that level,” Little said. “If you focus on the little things, they add up to big changes that can help the bigger picture.”
Quarterback Matt Burton struggled against Sentinel completing just 25 percent of his passes for 17 yards and two interceptions.
As he went through the drills and found his receivers throughout the practice, he gained confidence.
“Those games helped me grow up real quick,” Burton said. “These defenses were tough and I got put in some tough spots. I have definitely learned a lot.”
No matter what happens on Friday night, at least the Bruins will get to play in front of their home crowd.
And for some, it’s more than just another game at Vigilante Stadium.
“This is the last first time I get to step onto the field,” Little said. “I think I have taken some of those games for granted in the past. It’s going to be special.”
Helena High at Missoula Hellgate
Following their 48-7 drubbing of Missoula Big Sky last week, the Helena High Bengals will look to improve to 3-0 Friday night against Missoula Hellgate.
The Knights are 1-1 and are fresh off a win over Flathead a week ago. Hellgate is led by quarterback Dante Maiuri, who is averaging 328 yards passing so far this season to go along with six touchdown passes.
Maiuri is Class AA's leading passer after two weeks, but has attempted 86 throws through two games. Many of those pass attempts have gone to junior wide receiver Ian Finch who as 19 receptions for 334 yards. That's also first in Class AA.
On the other side, Helena High boasts a defense that's allowed just eight points per game so far this season and has a total of 12 sacks. The Bengals have also allowed just 165 yards per game.
"Their quarterback is a big kid and he can chuck the rock," Helena head coach Scott Evans said. "And they have some good receivers. The Finch kid is really good, he's probably one of the better receivers in the state of Montana."
While Maiuri may lead Class AA in pass yards after two weeks, Helena's Kaden Huot has been stellar through two weeks, with six touchdown passes, just one interception and 233 passing yards per game.
Last week, in the win over Big Sky, he tossed a school-record tying five touchdown passes, all of which came in the first half.
As with Hellgate, the Bengals boast a talented group of wideouts, including Raef Miller, Chase McGurran and Dexter Tedesco, who hauled in three touchdown receptions a week ago.
Running back Ethan Maxness has also been a weapon through two weeks, averaging five yards per rush and 93 yards per game.
"The thing I like about our offense is that there isn't just one guy that we hang our hat on," Evans said. "We have a lot of weapons and that makes it challenging for defenses."
The third-ranked Bengals will look to improve to 3-0 Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Townsend
Also on Friday, the Townsend Bulldogs will host the Jefferson Panthers in a Southern B tilt with playoff implications for both.
Townsend has won three games in a row following an opening loss against Bigfork but in the Southern B, the Bulldogs are 2-0 compared to Jefferson, which is 1-1.
Both teams feature talented quarterbacks and Townsend will be led into the divisional battle with Trey Hoveland at quarterback, as well as receiver Gavin Vanderacre.
“It kind of started last year. Trey started for us last year and Gavin had an all-state season as a sophomore," Townsend head coach Travis Rauh said. "They’re timed up pretty well on deep balls and they’ve actually gotten a lot better at intermediate routes, and they’re timing this year. That’s led to the touchdown explosion for Gavin over the last couple of weeks.”
Jefferson boasts QB Braden Morris, as well as Joey Visser, who suffered an injury last week. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
IR Sports Editor and Sports Report Matthew Kiewiet contributed to this report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.