MISSOULA — Helena Capital sophomore Tom Carter tried to keep his concentration as he was falling to the ground in the north end zone at Missoula County Public Stadium on Friday.
A fourth-quarter pass from quarterback Matt Burton into double coverage appeared destined to be picked off or batted down. Missoula Big Sky’s Tre Reed raced over to break up the pass, but Carter kept his eye on the ball and knew he had to make a play with the Bruins clinging to a 14-12 lead.
What wasn’t going through his head at the time was the magnitude of the game, but he had recognized that coming into the game. So when he snagged the ball out of the air, it provided the spark the Bruins needed as they followed with a fumble recovery, touchdown run and interception to earn a 28-12 road over Big Sky to boost their chances of making the playoffs.
“This game was do or die, and we played our butts off,” said Carter, who caught four passes for a game-high 87 yards and two touchdowns in the battle between teams that entered with a 1-3 record. “This game was going to make our year or break our year. I’m glad we got the win.”
The Bruins followed up Carter’s touchdown with a fumble forced by Tyler Little and recovered by Talon Marsh on the next drive. They converted that into a 1-yard touchdown run by Dylan Graham to go up 28-12. As Big Sky went to the air, Capital’s Jacob Welnel sealed the game the next drive with an interception with seven seconds remaining.
Burton finished 13-of-19 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. His first score was a 23-yard pass to Carter, who broke multiple tackles to find the end zone. The second was the 27-yard score on the tipped pass that had Burton worried he might be picked off after he released the pass.
“Big Sky’s a solid team to play, and it was fun just firing back and forth with them,” Burton said. “We knew coming in we had dug ourselves in a hole at 1-3, and getting this win helps us out not only for the standings but our confidence level. The more we win, the more confident we get. That’ll help us moving on to these next two games.”
Capital improved its chance of earning one of the six playoff spots out of the Western AA. The Bruins are now 2-3 and in a tie for fourth place in the league with Butte, which has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Capital.
Sentinel and Helena High secured a postseason berth with a win Friday as they moved to 5-0. Glacier also captured a spot in the playoffs despite losing to Helena and falling to 4-1. That means the five other teams are fighting for the final three playoff spots.
For Capital coach Kyle Mihelish, the fact that the Bruins showed they could close out a game in the fourth quarter was much needed after losing 20-13 at Butte last week.
“I think this boosts our confidence tremendously,” Mihelish said. “You could see the excitement with the kids. We came to Missoula and had to win a football game, and they accomplished that. We’ve struggled closing the deal and putting the nail in the coffin, and we finished it off.”
Big Sky (1-4) made the game interesting when quarterback Colter Janacaro ran for a 49-yard touchdown that pulled the Eagles within 14-12 after a failed two-point conversion in the third quarter. That came three plays after Big Sky got new life when it nearly botched a punt snap, but punter Louis Sanders ran for a first down. However, the Eagles' four possessions after that resulted in two punts and two turnovers to close the game.
Janacaro finished 8-of-24 passing for 106 yards and one interception, and he ran 27 times for 99 yards and two scores. His first touchdown was a 1-yard plunge to cap a 16-play, 73-yard drive that took 9:15 off the clock on the opening possession of the game. Capital responded when Tiegan Cozzie scored a 7-yard run up the middle to put them up 7-6, a lead the Bruins didn’t relinquish.
The Eagles struggled to give Janacaro time in the pocket or create running lanes. Their shots to the end zone in the final minute of the first half came up incomplete, with one pass breakup by Jarod Lilletvedt. They were also hampered by eight penalties for 94 yards, while Capital overcame its eight penalties for 97 yards.
“We had some self-inflicting things that hurt us,” Big Sky coach Matt Johnson said. “It was hard to get in a rhythm. We need to do a better job up front giving us time. We’ve got to stay positive, and we feel like most of these things are fixable. It doesn’t get any easier with Butte next week. They’re good up front.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.