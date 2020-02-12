HELENA -- There was no secret about where Helena Capital players Bridger Grovom, Zane McCormick and Parker Johnston were going to play college football.
But Wednesday, at Capital high school, the three friends and teammates officially signed their letters of intent to play for Dickinson State (Grovom and McCormick) and Montana Tech (Johnston).
For Grovom, heading to Dickinson to play quarterback is just following in the family footsteps as his father, grandfather and uncle were each college quarterbacks at Montana State, Montana State University-Northern and Carroll College.
"It's really cool," Grovom said. "Just about my whole family has been a college quarterback."
The 6-foot, 180-pound quarterback was Second-Team All-Conference last season after throwing for 2,179 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. He also completed over 57 percent of his passes and quarterbacked the Bruins to an overall record of 8-3, as well as an appearance in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Johnston, the Bruins leading wide receiver last season, caught more passes from Grovom than any other Capital player, yet he's going to Montana Tech to play for former Capital alum Kyle Samson.
"They have great coaches," Johnston said of Tech. "I met the players and they are great and they have great facilities. Their nursing program is phenomenal and that's what I am going into."
As far as his decision, Johnston said it was between Tech and Carroll College, but in the end, the Independent Record's All-Area football player of the year in 2019, chose to be a Digger.
"It was a really tough choice," Johnston said. "Carroll has great coaches and is a great program too."
While Johnston will play receiver for the Diggers, he was All-State on both sides of the ball in 2019, which was his first season playing defensive back.
Johnston hauled in 56 receptions for 976 yards (17.4 average) and 13 touchdowns, in addition to racking up 46 solo tackles, four interceptions, three tipped passes, as well as three defensive touchdowns, including two in the season opener against Billings Senior. The two-way player scored four total in the Bruins win that day.
Yet, even though the Grovom-Johnston connection won't continue to college, Grovom will be joined at Dickinson State by a familiar face and that's McCormick.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker earned All-State honors this past season for Capital and was a force at middle linebacker with 140 total tackles, 107 of which were solo.
"We have been playing together since second grade," McCormick said of playing with Grovom. "So it's cool that we will get to play our last years of football together. "
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.