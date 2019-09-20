HELENA -- The Helena Capital football team will be at home for the third straight week Friday night and with a battle of top-five teams set to take place, there is no doubt that the showdown with Missoula Sentinel is the biggest.
The Bruins and Spartans, both of the Western Division in Class AA, are each 3-0. They are also ranked third and fourth respectively in the latest 406mtsports.com poll, which should make for an exciting matchup inside Vigilante Stadium.
“These are fun games to be apart of,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “When you are 3-0 and they are 3-0, that’s why you do it for the excitement and the fun. The fans get into it and it’s homecoming week. It’s been an exciting week here at Capital.”
While the Bruins may not need any extra motivation for a battle of top-ranked teams, the fact that Sentinel won at Vigilante, 39-27 last season, eliminating Capital from the playoffs, is certainly providing some.
“We are excited,” Mihelish said. “Sentinel knocked us out of the playoff run last year, so we are excited for this one.”
Both teams have gotten off to 3-0 starts thanks to their offenses. Capital comes in averaging 38 points a game, just two points more than Sentinel, which is scoring 36 per game.
Bridger Grovom has been dynamic at quarterback for the Bruins and was 19-of-24 in the win last week over Glacier. He also tossed three touchdown passes. Kadyn Craigle has also been a huge weapon in the backfield and is averaging 137 yards per game.
Parker Johnston has also gone over 100 yards receiving in two of Capital’s three games this season and already has four touchdown receptions.
“Offensively, we just need to stick with our gameplan and keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Mihelish said. “We have had success through the air, throwing the ball. I thought Bridger played really well last week. I also thought our offensive line played great and I am happy with our running backs obviously.”
If the Bruins are to win their fourth straight game, the defense will have to step up against possibly the most dangerous offense it has faced so far this season. Jaxon Lee is dynamic at running back and receiver, while Dayton Bay at quarterback and TJ Rausch at wide receiver are other names to watch.
“(Jaxon Lee) is good and he’s going to get his,” Mihelish said. “We just have to limit what he does. We have to swarm tackle and our defense really has to tackle well.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Townsend at Whitehall
After scoring a big win at home over Big Timber last week, Townsend will hit the road Friday night looking to improve to 2-0 in the Southern B as the Bulldogs get set to battle Whitehall.
It will be the first conference game of the year for the Trojans, who are coming off a loss to Missoula Loyola.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Hoveland (507 passing yards, 5 TDs) and senior wide receiver Gavin Vandenacre (14 catches, 241 yards and 2 TDs) have been a tough combination to stop and head coach Travis Rauh and the Bulldogs hope the duo can lead them to a second straight win. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Big Timber
After missing out on the playoffs last season, Jefferson could put itself solidly in the mix with a win Friday night, on the road, against Big Timer, the defending Southern B champs.
The Panthers delivered a win at home over Columbus a week ago and a second straight triumph would improve Clint Layng’s team to 2-0 in the division and 2-1 overall.
Running back Jaxson Yanzick will lead the way for Jefferson, along with quarterback Avery Stiles. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.