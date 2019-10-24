No game lends itself to fierce rivalries more than football.
And few rivalries, at least in the state of Montana, can match the intensity of Helena High and Helena Capital.
“I think it’s the same now as it was then,” Carroll College head football coach and Helena Capital alum Troy Purcell said. “Anytime you have two teams from one town that creates a natural rivalry. It gets pretty exciting and there is a lot of tradition playing in that game, especially in Helena where you have a lot of older brothers or dads that played in that game also.
“That history and the tradition make it even more exciting.”
Purcell knows a thing or two about crosstown, having played for Helena Capital in the 1980s. But as the head coach at Eureka, Havre High, Bozeman and now at Carroll, he’s been part of plenty of rivalries, just none quite like Helena High and Helena Capital.
“You don’t see a crosstown rivalry too often in Montana,” Purcell said. “We had some good rivalries at Carroll with Montana Tech and in Havre and Bozeman, we had Belgrade and Butte.”
Purcell graduated in 1986 and in his final crosstown game, which turned out to be his final high school football game; the Bruins fell to Helena High 21-20.
“It honestly still hurts,” Purcell said. “It was a hard-fought game and you still remember it. When you don’t come away with the win in the crosstown it’s hard to forget.”
That’s the thing about rivalry games – they tend to stick with you. And since most football rivalries are played just once a year, it adds to the magnitude of it all, because most of the time, there are no second chances.
“It’s one of those days that you want to be at your best,” Purcell said. “With football the way it is, you don’t get a lot of chances to play in a game like that more than once in a season and regardless of what happened before, it doesn’t matter, because in that game anything can happen.”
What happens in these games will live on forever. That’s the history of it and that’s part of what makes it unique.
After all, these games are why you play high school football.
You can’t be a Bruin and not want to beat Helena High or be a Bengal and not want to beat Helena Capital.
That intensity takes things to another level and this year’s game has all the makings of a classic.
For starters, both teams have a lot at stake.
The winner of crosstown gets the No. 3 seed in the Western AA, which could lead to an easier path in the playoffs and maybe even a second home game.
Capital is at least assured of a home playoff game in the first round, which is something Helena High needs a win to guarantee.
On top of the implications, the two rivals appear evenly matched.
The Bruins come in with a high-flying offense that has scored at least 30 points in six of eight games this season. Helena High, on the other hand, is led by a defense that has given up more than 21 points only once, to top-ranked Butte High.
On both sides of the ball, the Bruins and Bengals are littered with impact players.
Capital has guys like quarterback Bridger Grovom, wide receiver/corner Parker Johnston, plus other two-way standouts such as Noah Braden and Kadyn Craigle. Not to mention other key contributors like Cy Miller, Anthony Guccione and Monte Pearson, just to name a few.
The Bengals counter with their own talented quarterback in sophomore Kaden Huot, along with a stellar group of skill guys featuring Kyler Tesch, Raef Miller and Logan Brown, not to mention two-way standout Hayden Ferguson. Helena also boasts a nasty front seven.
Both teams are talented, experienced and ready to make their own place in crosstown history.
As they should be, because as Purcell indicated, what happens on the field Friday night, good or bad, is something that will stick with these players for a long time.
