HELENA — Helena Public Schools athletic director Tim McMahon confirmed to the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com that the district plan for spectators was approved by the Lewis and Clark County health department early Friday.
"Around 10 a.m., we got the approval," McMahon said. "And then we went to work getting it implemented for soccer (Saturday) and a JV cross country meet (Friday night)."
McMahon said the plan called for two passes per participant. These passes can only go to immediate family members, which is defined as someone living in the same home or a parent living outside the home in a split living situation. The passes are also non-transferrable.
Additionally, all spectators must wear masks while attending any sporting event and they must stay at least six feet from others, except those in their family group.
East Helena athletic director Shaun Murgel also confirmed that the East Helena plan for spectators was also approved Friday. He said the number of spectators is limited to 250, including the participants. The same expectations are set for masks and social distancing.
One difference between Helena and East Helena is that in East Helena, opposing players will also be allowed two tickets per participant.
East Helena was allowed to have spectators for a volleyball match Friday and next Tuesday, the Vigilantes will have fans when they open their football stadium against Frenchtown. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The first Helena Public School events at the varsity level will be Saturday.
Helena High and Helena Capital will each host teams from Kalispell in soccer. Helena will host Flathead in boys and girls matches that start at 11 a.m. at Siebel Soccer Fields. Capital will host Glacier in boys and girls matches starting at 11 a.m. at Northwest Park.
Helena High will play the first varsity football game in Helena and that will be next Friday against Butte at Vigilante Stadium.
