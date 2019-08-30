HELENA — It might be cliche to say that tonight’s game between Helena High and CMR is about more than just football, but as the Rustlers come to Vigilante Stadium with heavy hearts, it’s absolutely true.
While the two Class AA schools will each be striving for victory tonight, in their season-opening game, following the tragic death of Great Falls native and Rustler football player David Delcomte last month, the outcome, in the grand scheme of things, feels much less significant.
“We are going to wear a helmet decal and we want to go along with the wishes of the family,” Helena head coach Scott Evans said. “We want to make sure we do the right thing for everyone involved. We still have stickers as a memorial on the back of our helmets and go from there.”
“We want to be respectful of his parents and what they want more than anything else.”
As tough as it might be, both the Bengals and the Rustlers still have a football game to play as the 7 p.m. kickoff will serve as the season opener for both teams.
The Bengals are coming into 2019 fresh off back-to-back nine-win seasons, as well as consecutive trips to the Class AA semifinals. CMR, on the other hand, under the direction of head coach Gary Lowry, went just 2-8 in 2018.
“I saw a poll that said CMR was way down,” Evans said. “And I kind of think they don’t know what they're talking about. Honestly, I think they are a team to look at in the East because they have some talent coming back. Their quarterback is a really good quarterback.”
Bryce Nelson is the player Evans is referring to and when it comes to Class AA signal callers, he’s certainly among the most dynamic and his dual-threat capability should provide a stern test for the Bengals defense.
“The Nelson kid he can run, he can throw and he did a lot for them last year,” Evans said. “They have some running backs that return and three O-lineman that are back, so they are going to be tough.”
The Rustlers know who their starting quarterback is going to be tonight, but for Helena High, that’s still an open question as Evans tries to decide between senior Hayden Ferguson and sophomore Kaden Huot.
“We feel good about both of those guys,” Evans said. “They are both going to play. We will find out (Friday) night who the starter is.”
Ferguson was All-State as an outside linebacker last season for the Bengals and he will help anchor the defense again, but offensively, he could see time at quarterback, running back, receiver and tight end.
When Ferguson isn’t under center, Huot, a sophomore, will be and even though he’s young, he can spin it. And not only will he be able to target Ferguson when he drops back to throw, but he also has another talented target in Kyler Tesch. Logan Brown and Marcus Evans will also help carry the load offensively from the backfield.
“The big thing for us is to limit our mistakes,” Evans said. “You are going to have some of those things, especially penalties because we haven’t been officiated in a year. So we need to limit those and take care of the football.”
The Bengals and Rustlers kick off the season tonight at 7.
Helena Capital at Billings Senior
Since Helena High gets the use of Vigilante Stadium tonight, Helena Capital will be on the road and they will take on perennial power Billings Senior. The Broncs, who won the state title in 2016 and 2017, return Junior Bergen and Oran Nash-Bergen, two skilled wideouts that also play defensive back.
Senior has six quarterbacks listed on its roster and all are underclassmen except junior Michael Ohlin. So that may be a bit of an unknown for the Broncs but it won’t be for Helena Capital, who enters 2019 with senior Bridger Grovom back at quarterback. The two teams get things started at 4 p.m., in the first of back-to-back Class AA games at Daylis Stadium.
“It’s going to be a little different playing at four,” Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “But it’s not like we are in the middle of the season and we are used to a routine. We just have to show up and be ready.”
While Grovom’s experience should help give the Bruins the edge at the game’s most important position, the return of other key offensive players such as receiver Parker Johnston and running back Kadyn Craigle will be key. Mihelish also returns four starters on the offensive line and a number of starters on defense, including Craigle, who will play both ways.
Both teams are expected to be contenders in their respective divisions and with Class AA seemingly as wide open as ever, this season-opening game could be telling.
“Billings Senior is a very good football team and they are very well-coached,” Mihelish said. “They have a new quarterback so that will be his first taste of varsity experience. But they have speed everywhere and we are going to have to play a solid game defensively and get after them.”
Jefferson at Florence-Carlton
Helena High and Helena Capital will take part in much-anticipated season openers tonight, but the Panthers of Jefferson also have a marquee matchup on the slate as they will head to Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula to battle Florence-Carlton in an early Class-B showdown.
The Panthers were just 2-6 last season under head coach Clint Layng, who led the Panthers to 6-3 seasons in both 2017 and 2018. With Class B state long-jump champion Avery Stiles playing quarterback, Jefferson is hoping to surge back into the playoffs this season and a win against the Falcons, a playoff team in their own right last season, would be a good start.
Townsend at Bigfork
In other Class B action, Townsend and Bigfork will do battle in a postseason rematch from a year ago as the Bulldogs, led by head coach Travis Rauh will pay a visit to the Vikings tonight at 7.
Townsend graduated its starting quarterback from last season in Tyson Racht as well as one of its top offensive playmakers in wide receiver Kameron Rauser. Both are now playing for Montana Western.
Aaron Geisser and Gavin Vandenacre are two returners that will play a key role in the offense, while Nate Hill is another guy that will start on both sides of the ball.
The Vikings ended Townsend’s season last year, defeating the Bulldogs 47-13 in the playoffs. Bigfork also won a regular-season contest between the two teams 21-14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.