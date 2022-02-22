HELENA — The Helena High Bengals have a new head football coach and it's a familiar face to local football fans: Former Carroll College quarterback Dane Broadhead.
Broadhead, who has served as an assistant in the Helena High football program for the past eight seasons, was announced as the replacement for Scott Evans by the Helena High School District Activities Department on Tuesday.
Evans announced his retirement following Helena High's run to the semifinals last season, ending a four-year stint as head coach.
Broadhead has coached multiple positions for the Bengals over the past eight years, on both offense and defense. This past season, Broadhead coached Helena High's offensive line.
The former quarterback from Idaho appeared in 44 games during his Carroll College career and threw for 5,060 yards and 44 touchdown passes. He also led the Saints to a 13-2 record and a berth in the NAIA national championship game back in 2011, when Carroll finished as the national runner-up. Broadhead threw 29 touchdowns that season compared to just five interceptions and ranked fourth in the NAIA in pass efficiency.
Broadhead is currently a physical education teacher at Helena High and has spent the last eight years in that position. He was one of 19 candidates that applied for the job and was selected from a group of four finalists.
The new head coach said he got the news on Tuesday morning.
"I got the call after first period," he said. "It was one of those deals. You put a lot of work in during the application process and things are rolling along and then the next thing you know, you are getting the call that you got the job. You take about five minutes to soak it all in and then get rolling on next steps."
While Broadhead said he didn't always see himself coaching, he always wanted to work around athletes, so eventually, it was a natural fit. Plus, teaching runs in the family.
"My mom was a teacher for 30 years in southern Idaho," he said. "So I have that background working for me and I knew it was a very rewarding career for her, so naturally, it just kind of made sense to get into education."
Broadhead played football at Carroll but since graduating, he has also coached legion baseball and was head coach of the Helena Reps, as well as being an assistant coach for the Helena High track program.
"Having that experience will make this transition much easier for sure," he said.
The long-time Helena High assistant also said he learned a few things from his predecessors, both Evans and Tony Arnston.
"You try to look at what guys do that makes them successful," Broadhead said. "You can highlight things each of them did really well but at the end of the day, I think it was their ability to work with people and just the way they worked with our kids, the way they put them first no matter what is the biggest thing I take away from those guys and it's something I hope to continue moving forward."
The former college quarterback has coached the position for the Bengals, as well as defensive backs, offensive line, running backs and wide receivers.
"It's been everything but kicker," he joked. "But I think coaching on both sides of the ball gives you a better sense of how the game comes together and it's something I think that will benefit me."
Another thing that will benefit Broadhead and the program is continuity, as he said he expects most of the coaching staff to return.
"I'm very fortunate," he said. "We aren't going to have much turnover. We'll have to hire a couple of new coaches but for the most part, our entire staff is going to come back. It was great to have their support through the hiring process and I'm excited to keep working with our guys and this continuity really helps my transition."
The No. 1 item on his agenda though, after getting the news, was meeting with Helena's players, which Broadhead did this afternoon.
"I got ahold of the staff," he said. "And then the important thing was meeting with our kids. I sat down with them for 10 minutes at lunch and we just kind of talked about what spring is going to look like and some of the other things we are going to get going."
One focus he said, will be consistency as the Bengals hope to keep up their pattern of playoff success.
"I'm a big believer in winning on Monday-Thursday," he said. "It's one of those deals where you have to show up everyday, put forth great effort and have a great mentality in terms of putting our team first. If we can do that and get a little better every day, we'll have a good shot at being successful."
The move is still pending approval by the school board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.