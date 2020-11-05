Kaden Huot made his first-career playoff start at quarterback for Helena High against Bozeman last season and Friday night, he could make his second as the Bengals are set to host the Hawks in the Class AA quarterfinals.
But right now, Huot's status is up in the air for the playoff rematch, as head coach Scott Evans said he would be a game-time decision.
"We have to check some things and make sure that he's ready to go," Evans said. "The big thing is his health. Everyone thinks injuries should be handled in a certain way, but he's a junior in high school and his health is more important than anything else right now."
Just like a year ago when Bozeman and Helena met in the playoffs, the two teams will be battling it out for a berth in the Class AA semifinals. Last November, the Hawks won 17-7 on their home field, eliminating the Bengals on their way to winning the 2019 Class AA state title.
"More than anything else with Bozeman, they are a good, fundamental football team," Evans said. "There are teams in the state that you respect what they do and Bozeman is one of them because they have that old-school mentality."
While Bozeman is known for having a strong running game and that's true again this season as the Hawks average 184 yards per game on the ground, the passing attack is potent too, led by senior quarterback Jordan Jones who has thrown for 208 yards per game, as well as 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Tucker Macbeth is the top receiving target for the Hawks, although Kenneth Eiden, a two-way player committed to Montana State, also plays tight end and caught a TD pass in the playoff win against Helena High a year ago.
Jess Wattenbarger is the top guy when it comes to running the ball and has averaged five yards per attempt this season to go along with 575 yards and seven touchdowns.
But after getting a week off to prepare, the Bengals, the No. 2 seed in the Western AA are ready for the challenge of Bozeman (7-2), the No. 3 team out of the East.
"We are all really excited," Helena High's Ben Swanson said. "It was nice to have that extra bye week to be able to look at them on film and prepare. I think we are ready for it."
Last year, turnovers played a key role in the game including a late defensive touchdown by Bozeman and this time around, Swanson and the Bengals know those impact plays could make the difference again.
"Big plays on defense can lead to shorter drives on offense," Swanson said. "So those turnovers are huge."
As far as when Helena has the ball, if Huot isn't able to go, senior Dexter Tedesco, who is normally a wide receiver will get the start.
Two weeks ago, in his first game at QB against Helena Capital, Tedesco threw for just five yards. But it was in the midst of a snow storm and against the Hawks, he will get a chance to showcase his arm.
"Hopefully, it won't be snowing like that," Tedesco said. "That will help throwing it a little bit. The big thing is just getting the ball out."
"Those were just crazy conditions," Evans said. "So we didn't really get to see what Dex can do. He's a different kind of a quarterback but he's more like Junior Bergen of Billings Senior, the wide receiver, quarterback type who can do some different things because of the kind of athlete he is."
Regardless of the quarterback, Eiden, a defensive end who has six sacks and 15 tackles for loss this season, will need to be neutralized. The same goes for, fellow MSU commit and defensive end Luke Fedyk, who has seven sacks and 20 hurries this season for the Hawks.
"Those guys are going to make plays," Tedesco said. "We just have to go out and make plays too."
Whether the Bengals have Huot or not, they know often times in the playoffs, things come down to defense and with a number of veterans on both sides of the ball, they know exactly this opportunity means.
"We have a lot of seniors on this team and we know what's at stake," Swanson said. "We know that everything else is behind us and that everything is on the line, so we have to be at our best and I think we will be."
The Bengals and Hawks will meet at Vigilante Stadium Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
