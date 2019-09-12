HELENA -- Helena High is already embroiled in one of the state’s most intense rivalries. This week, though, the Bengals will take part in another rivalry game, one against Butte High.
While the game between Helena High and Butte High hasn’t been an annual affair in recent years, that’s changing with the advent of divisions in Class AA. Now, with both teams residing in the Western Division, the game, which dates back to the 1890s, will be played once a year.
At least, that’s the plan for now and Bengals coach Scott Evans is all for it.
“Honestly, I think it’s going to be a better situation for us,” Evans said. “I love the proximity of it and once again with Butte and Helena, that’s a natural rivalry. Of course, we have Capital here and that’s a great rivalry, but I think this one will take off and it’s a great atmosphere down there.”
Adding to the anticipation of renewing the series is the fact that it will be the Bengals' first trip to historic Naranche Stadium since 2016.
“That’s one of the best atmospheres you can have in high school football,” Evans said. “We played there Oct. 21, 2016, and I can still remember the game and they still have the same quarterback. It seems like a long time ago and I like the fact that we can go back down there.”
What makes the game even more interesting is both teams look like contenders. Butte High is ranked No. 2 in multiple Class AA polls, including the latest poll by 406mtsports.com. Yet, Helena High is right there at No. 5 and whoever wins Friday night will have an inside track in the division race.
“It’s the first conference game and we know that every conference game counts,” Evans said. “We have a chance to get to 1-0 and put another team at 0-1. I can’t pay attention to polls because I don’t know who votes in them half of the time anyway. The reality is we have to decide that on the football field. I know they have a good squad but we have a good football team, too.”
The Bengals defense has been impressive during the first two weeks, allowing just 14 points total and zero last week in a 19-0 win over Belgrade. However, containing a Butte High offense that averages 49 points a game and features Montana State commit Tommy Mellott at quarterback, is a different animal entirely.
“You have to stop big plays,” Evans said. “That’s what you have to do. You never walk in thinking you are going to have a shutout. You go in thinking that you are going to contain people and play good football and that’s what we are going to do.”
When the Bengals have the football, a key question is whether or not they will have running back Logan Brown. Coach Evans said he was optimistic Brown would return to the lineup after missing last week.
Yet, if Brown can’t go, Hayden Ferguson rushed for over 100 yards in the win over Belgrade and the passing game with quarterback Kaden Huot and wide receiver Kyler Tesch should be more effective after struggling to produce in the rain at Belgrade.
“I like his progression,” Evans said of Huot. “He had a tough game with the rain last week but he’s getting better and he’s doing a good job. The kids know where he's at now and they respect him.”
Kickoff between the Bengals and Bulldogs is Friday night at 7 p.m.
Helena Capital vs Glacier
While Helena High is in the midst of three straight road games, Helena Capital will be at home again and they will open division play against Glacier, a team that has dominated the Bruins in recent years.
The Wolfpack come in 1-1 after notching a 47-6 win over Billings Skyview and also losing narrowly against a team from Mead, Washington last week. Capital is seeking its first win over Glacier since 2011.
“Glacier is a contender every year,” Capital coach Kyle Mihelish said. “They always have a very sound defense and a solid running game. They do a good job and it’s going to be a test on Friday.”
The Bruins have allowed an average of 25 points per game during the first two weeks and that’s something they will hope to improve on, yet the offense has been stellar and is averaging 33 points a game behind quarterback Bridger Grovom, wide receiver Parker Johnston and running backs Kadyn Craigle and Noah Braden. Johnston has also stood out at cornerback as a first-time starter.
Capital will also look to build upon its hot start in the West division after winning non-conference tilts against Billings Senior and Great Falls High.
“We have seven games that obviously count,” Mihelish said. “Our other two games counted but now we are starting the seven games that are going to determine where we are seeded in that tournament that starts in Week 10.”
The Bruins host Glacier on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Townsend vs Big Timber
After starting the season 1-1 following a win over Bigfork and a loss last week at Eureka, Townsend returns home for the start of Southern B Division play as Big Timber comes calling Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Hoveland and senior wide receiver/outside linebacker Gavin Vandenacre will both have key roles to play this week as the Bulldogs hope to open conference play with a win.
The Sheepherders went 9-2 last season and won the Southern B before advancing all the way to the Class B semifinals, which makes the early-season showdown pivotal for both teams.
Jefferson vs Columbus
Following a loss in the season opener, the Jefferson Panthers got a bye last week and now they will open play in the Southern B on Friday night with a home game against Columbus.
Both teams missed the playoffs in 2018 but it will give head coach Clint Layng and his team a chance to get a jump on contending in 2019 with a win. The Panthers will be led by quarterback Avery Stiles, who leads a senior-laden roster that will be making its home debut.
The Panthers will then travel to Bigfork next Friday before returning home to battle Townsend on Sept. 27.
