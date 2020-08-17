HELENA — The high school football season in Montana has been in question and still might be. But that didn't stop Helena High and Helena Capital from hitting the field for the first time Monday.
Both programs actually took part in workouts last Friday, but waited until Monday to hit the practice field.
Both were in shorts and no pads on the the first day, with things mostly limited to fundamental drills and walkthroughs.
"It was good," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "We were just in helmets and jerseys today, but it was nice to have a good structured practice. The kids had a good attitude and they were excited. Hopefully we are going to get a football season."
Of course, playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic, means doing things a little differently, even on the practice field.
"Obviously, we are masking," Mihelish said. "We have a sanitation area. We give (players) hand sanitizer. They are responsible for their own water battles, we are social distancing when they are performing physical activities, they can have the mask down, but if there is just instruction or something, they can put it back up."
Helena High's head coach Scott Evans also said it felt good to have his Bengals back on the field.
"We have all the procedures of course, but once you get acclimated and you know what you're doing, it's like we never left," Evans said. "The kids were excited to be out there. There was a lot of hooping and hollering and just getting after things. It was nice to have them (players) out there."
And due to the cancellation of nonconference games in Class AA, teams will now have three weeks to prepare for the season.
"I figure that we will have 20 practices in by the time we play our first game," Evans said. "If we aren't ready by that time, we have screwed up some things as coaches."
Mihelish was also looking forward to the extra practice time.
"I don't mind the way it's set up right now," Mihelish said. "We can do one-a-days and get one solid practice in. We are doing some meetings and other things, but it will give them recovery time and they will be a little more fresh in the days to come."
Capital will start practicing in pads Thursday, while the Bengals will be taking a little longer to work up to that.
But that doesn't mean they aren't getting plenty of work in already.
"Football is kind of made for pods," Evans said. "So we were split up in groups. We did some one-on-one stuff and we actually had some scrimmage type things, some controlled stuff. We got a lot of turns in (Monday) a lot of turns."
Both coaches talked about easing into the process of full contact.
"We will talk as a coaching staff about what we want to do and accomplish," Mihelish said. "We will do simple drills to start out, but I think we will ease that in because we have so much time. We aren't going to set aside a period to just get after each other on Thursday. We have a lot of time."
The Bengals won't be in helmets until at least Wednesday and Evans said there will be a gradual progression into full pads.
"We found out a couple of years ago, we can do some live stuff with our kids, without pads on," Evans said. "The kids do a good job and you'd be surprised, we go pretty live. We call it a thud tempo and it makes the kids actually work with their feet and their hands, instead of just banging with their pads, they get in there and use the proper technique. It's been very beneficial for us as a team."
The 2020 season, which will be seven games for AA teams, is scheduled to start for Helena High and Capital Friday, Sept. 11.
The Bengals are slated to host Butte High at Vigilante Stadium, while the Bruins will travel to Glacier.
