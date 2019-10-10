HELENA -- While every team in Class AA football will make the playoffs this season, seeding will be essential and on that front, Helena High and Helena Capital have critical games ahead of them, starting Friday.
The Bengals suffered an upset-loss last week to Kalispell Flathead, a defeat that dropped Helena High out of the 406mtsports.com rankings this week and put them into a four-way tie for third in the Western AA at 2-2.
But with a crucial three-game stretch that features games against Kalispell Glacier, Missoula Sentinel and Helena Capital, if Helena High wins out, not only will it get the No. 2 seed in the West, it would get the chance to host playoff games in the first two rounds.
"I try not to worry about all the seeding and all that stuff," Helena head coach Scott Evans said. "We know as long as we take care of business, we will know where we're at and that's our focus right now."
One thing that has allowed the Bengals to be in every game this season has been the stellar play of a defense that is allowing just 14.6 points per game and 10.6 a game if you take out the 35 points allowed against Butte High. No other team has scored more than 20.
Of course, Helena High is known for offensive playmakers such as quarterback Kaden Huot, receiver Kyler Tesch and running back Logan Brown, yet the Bengals defense is star-studded in its own right.
Hayden Ferguson has performed at a high level this season and inside at linebacker, both Zachary Evans and Marcus Evans have stood out with their productivity.
As a team, Helena has 20 sacks and 43.5 tackles for loss. Many of those plays have been made by Zachary Evans, who leads the team with five sacks in addition to eight tackles for loss and a team-high 68 tackles.
Marcus Evans has 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks, while Ferguson has managed 48 tackles, an interception and a blocked punt. Helena has four blocked kicks as a team.
As strong as the Bengals have been on defense, they will be tested by Kalispell Glacier, which has scored more points than any team not named Butte in the Western AA.
Head coach Grady Bennett’s Wolfpack (3-3, 2-2) put themselves back in the mix for a home-playoff game with a win last week over Missoula Hellgate and their offense is led by the dynamic duo of QB JT Allen, who has 14 touchdown passes this season and running back Jake Redina, who is averaging 125 rushing yards per game.
"We have to read our keys defensively and get in a position where our D-line can control things." Evans said. "We have got to do a better job of that."
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Legends Stadium in Kalispell.
Helena Capital vs Missoula Big Sky
Despite losing for the second time in three weeks last Friday at Butte, Helena Capital emerged as the No. 5 team in the 406mtsports.com rankings and just like the Bengals, the Bruins have a lot to play for in the next three weeks.
"We talked to the kids and we control or own destiny," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "The outcome of these games will be about their effort and our assignment, alignment responsibility."
Capital doesn't control its own destiny for the No. 2 spot, thanks to a defeat at the hands of Missoula Sentinel earlier, but with three wins and a little help, the Bruins (4-2, 2-2) will be in an enviable position heading to the postseason.
First things first is taking care of Missoula Big Sky (1-5, 0-4), which showed itself capable of pulling an upset earlier in the season with a win over Bozeman, currently the No. 3 team in Class AA.
The Capital offense will be led by quarterback Bridger Grovom, as well as impact skill guys Parker Johnston, Noah Braden and Kadyn Craigle who lead an offense that averages 31 points a game.
"When we are efficient, we are moving the ball when we aren't killing ourselves with penalties," Mihelish said. "We have to stay ahead of the chains and we have to be able to score points."
The offense has been up-and-down at times, but the bigger concern is a defense that is allowing 30 points a game with a tough Big Sky team coming to town.
"They have the Everett Fred kid and the Ben Maehl kid and the quarterback is good," Mihelish said. "They are big and solid up front. They run hard so defensively, we have to get lined up and tackle. We have to play a lot better than last Friday night."
The Bruins and Eagles will play Friday night at Vigilante Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Three Forks
Jefferson also has an important game Friday night as the Panthers will hit the road to battle Three Forks.
Following a season-opening loss to Florence-Carlton, the Panthers have been on a roll with wins in three of their last four games. Jaxon Yanzick leads the way offensively, averaging more than 105 yards per game, while Avery Stiles, Braden Morris and Joey Visser have also been key contributors.
With a win, Jefferson will be virtually guaranteed a berth in the Class B state playoffs, yet it will also keep their hopes alive of taking the Southern B crown.
Kickoff in Three Forks is also set for 7 p.m.
