HELENA -- Thursday night football is normally reserved for college or the NFL. But this week, Helena High will play a rare Thursday-night game at Missoula Big Sky.
The Bengals and the Eagles are each in need of wins after dropping conference games last week. The trip to Missoula Big Sky is also the third straight week Scott Evans’ crew has been on the road.
“I guess you kind of get used to it,” Evans said. “Our thing is when you go on the road it’s the same as a home game. You aren’t going to change your philosophy. It’s nice to be home, but we have been gone for a couple of weeks now and we are playing in nice facilities so we can’t complain.”
Helena started its three-game road swing two weeks ago with a win in Belgrade and followed that up with a loss against second-ranked Butte High last Friday.
Evans was proud of the fight his team showed against the Bulldogs and he said a lot of positives should transfer over this week after the Bengals suffered their first loss.
“Our guys never quit,” Evans said of his team’s effort in Butte. “I felt like we had a chance to win that game and we gave them chances to win that game as well, so I feel good about our young team. I am happy where we’re at.”
A big key no matter where the Bengals play this season is going to be the development of sophomore quarterback Kaden Huot.
At times, Huot has been spectacular, but there have also been growing pains, especially in the red zone, where the Bengals have struggled to finish off sustained drives with points.
“He has to know that No. 1 he doesn’t have to win the game in the first quarter,” Evans said. “He has to get himself settled in and get our team in a good position. When we get in the red zone, he just needs to relax a little bit and know that you got down there for a reason.”
With Huot at the helm and Hayden Ferguson playing a mixture of running back and wide receiver on offense, the Bengals are averaging 24 points a game this season. However, it feels like a breakout performance is on the way.
“Every week, we have been really close,” Evans said. “I don’t when the break is going to be, but I will be very happy when it happens. We know it as a coaching staff. We were in the red zone 4-5 times last week and didn’t score”
One thing that will help get the offense up to speed is a healthy Logan Brown, who played last week against Butte but felt sluggish in his return to the field.
“I feel a lot better this week,” Brown said Wednesday. “Last week was my first week back and I was a little out of shape.”
Evans agreed with that assessment.
“We feel like Logan is going to make his big jump now,” he said. “You could see last week he was close to breaking some runs and he just wasn’t quite there but we feel good getting him and some other all-conference guys back.”
Brown not only gives the Bengals their lead ball carrier back, but it will also free up Ferguson to play more of a dual-threat role as a runner and receiver.
“It will definitely help,” Evans said. “We are in a situation now that we have three running backs we can rely on and we have our big back, Logan, back again. He’s a big-play guy for us and it puts Hayden in a position to play receiver more and do some more stuff for us there, so it just gives us one more weapon we can add to our arsenal.”
The Eagles (1-2) are coming off a 35-21 loss to Missoula Hellgate last week. Yet, prior to that, Big Sky upset Bozeman 21-18 as quarterback Draven Lincoln found senior receiver Everett Fred for a late touchdown to pull the upset two weeks ago.
“They are a gritty team,” Evans said. “Coach Johnson and his staff do a good job of getting those guys in a position to play football and they play both ways, all of them. So they are gritty and they fight for the whole game.”
After losing last week, both teams should be ready to bring the fight Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
