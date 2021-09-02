HELENA — Last week, the Helena Capital Bruins experienced Vigilante Stadium with fans allowed back in the stands.
Friday night, it will be Helena High's turn to host a home opener and the Bengals will square off against Billings Senior, which like Helena, is 1-0 following a week one victory.
"They are a great football program," Helena High coach Scott Evans said. "They are one of the best programs in the state, year in and year out."
Billings Senior opened its season with a win over Butte last Thursday, thanks to a last-second field goal which propelled the Broncs to the win and the No. 5 ranking in this week's 406mtsports.com rankings.
The Bengals, who are currently ranked third following a 22-0 win over Great Falls High last week, will be matched-up against one of the best running backs in the state in Senior's Jacob Miller who had 148 yards and two touchdowns in the opener.
"Last week, I thought we did a good job of setting the tone," Evans said. "And playing the way that we want to play. I think have to do the same this week: Keep on task and keep doing things that we do well."
Establishing your will is important in any football game. But a loaded front seven certainly helps and the Bengals have that. Forrest Suero is fresh off a two-sack performance. The defense as a whole had nine sacks and forced the Bison to finish with negative rushing yards
"If you have a front seven that can do that, you're good against any opponent," Evans said. "Are we going to have nine sacks every week? I wish we would but our front seven can get after it."
Helena was also efficient offensively. Kaden Huot was 21-of-27 passing for 237 yards and two touchdown passes. He also didn't throw any interceptions.
"He was just in complete control," Evans said of Huot. "He didn't throw a ball the other team could get to and that's the important part."
The ground game for Helena also racked up over 150 yards and Cade Holland, who did some damage as a runner and receiver, finished up with 97 total yards and should have a big role this week along with Chase McGurran and Kade Schlepp, as well as running back Marcus Evans.
Helena Capital at Billings West
In both 2019 and 2020, Helena Capital saw its playoff run end at the hands of the Billings West Golden Bears in Billings.
While Friday night's game is a nonconference matchup, Capital is still looking to perform better than it did last November.
"We went down there last year and got flat-out embarrassed," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "And I told the kids that we need to come out and play ball."
Despite a loss at Missoula Sentinel, West, the runner-up in 2020, is still ranked second this week and even without Caden Dowler, who will miss the game due to injury, West should have plenty of weapons, including Taco Dowler and standout quarterback Isaiah Claunch.
West lost to Sentinel by a field goal in a rematch of last year's state title game to open the season, while Capital narrowly bested Bozeman thanks to a stellar defensive effort and a stop on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Defensive lineman Talon Marsh was credited with four sacks in the win. Capital had nine total and two of those were from Henry Gross, who forced the fumble on Bozeman's last drive that sealed the win for CHS.
"That was huge for our confidence," Mihelish said. "We saw some of those younger kids growing up as the game progressed. You saw a kid like Henry, who got his first varsity start as a junior and he came out and had the play of the game."
Capital alternated between junior quarterbacks Joey Michelotti and Hudsen Grovom the first week. Grovom started the game and played in the first and third quarters, while Michelotti played in the second and fourth quarters.
And just like last week, it might take until kickoff to know who is starting under center for Capital, although both will play.
"We'll finalize some of that stuff," Mihelish said. "Whether it's by series or quarters or whatever it is, we still have to talk about that."
Townsend, Jefferson open in Class B
Elsewhere in local 11-man high school football action, both the Townsend Bulldogs and Jefferson Panthers will open their 2021 seasons Friday night after being off last week.
The Bulldogs who are led by quarterback Trey Hoveland and two-way standout Gavin Vandenacre, will host Anaconda. The Bulldogs made the Class B quarterfinals last season.
Jefferson, which is led by key returners such as Braden Morris, Jake Genger and Joey Visser will host Whitehall.
All games start Friday night at 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.