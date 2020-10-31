HELENA — The Helena High volleyball team was supposed to travel to Kalispell on Saturday for the final matches on the Bengals regular season schedule.

But, according to Helena High activities director Tim McMahon, the Bengals didn't make the trip and that both matches have been ruled no contest as far as the standings were concerned.

"The decision was made that it was in the best interest of the participants of the JV and varsity volleyball teams from Helena High to cancel their scheduled matches with Glacier and Flathead," McMahon said. "Further information will be released when it comes available."

McMahon did not provide any details as to why the trip was canceled or whether or not it would affect the postseason for the Bengals. 

The Class AA state volleyball tournament is set to begin next week with matches taking place at home sites throughout. The field is already down one team as Missoula Big Sky announced the cancellation of its season earlier this week. 

