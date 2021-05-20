HELENA — Helena High's Marcus Evans is one of the highest-rated football recruits in the state of Montana in the 2022 recruiting class and on Thursday, he announced his verbal commitment to the Montana Grizzlies.
Evans earned Second-Team All-State honors in Class AA and was First-Team Western AA last season for the Bengals as the linebacker racked up 84 tackles, caused three forced fumbles, had two sacks and an interception. He was also credited with 13 pressures.
Evans announced his commitment to the Griz via twitter.
I wanna start out by saying thank you to my family and all my coaches and teammates throughout my life. After a long talk with my family, I have decided to commit to the University of Montana to continue my academic and athletic career @MontanaGrizFB #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/JRcI0lBBqW— Marcus Evans (@MarcusEvans37) May 20, 2021
According to 247 sports, Evans is a two-star prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Montana for the class of 2022. His brother Zachary Evans also signed with the Griz in the class of 2021.
Marcus was also recently elected as a team captain for Helena High heading into next season.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.