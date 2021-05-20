Marcus Evans

Marcus Evans (37) chases Butte High quarterback Blake Drakos last season for Helena High. 

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Helena High's Marcus Evans is one of the highest-rated football recruits in the state of Montana in the 2022 recruiting class and on Thursday, he announced his verbal commitment to the Montana Grizzlies.

Evans earned Second-Team All-State honors in Class AA and was First-Team Western AA last season for the Bengals as the linebacker racked up 84 tackles, caused three forced fumbles, had two sacks and an interception. He was also credited with 13 pressures.

Evans announced his commitment to the Griz via twitter. 

According to 247 sports, Evans is a two-star prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Montana for the class of 2022. His brother Zachary Evans also signed with the Griz in the class of 2021.

Marcus was also recently elected as a team captain for Helena High heading into next season. 

