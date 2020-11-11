HELENA — Last week, Helena High was eliminated from the Class AA postseason. But that game wasn't the end for Zachary Evans, of the Bengals, who will continue his career at the University of Montana.
"I want to start by saying thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my life," Evans wrote on his Twitter account Monday. "I would also like to thank my family for everything they have done for me. With that, I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Montana."
Evans committed to Griz football as a preferred walk-on and did so after also considering offers from Carroll College, Montana Western and Montana Tech.
"I am really excited," Evans said. "It was a really big honor for me to be able to choose between those schools but I always wanted a chance at D-1. I have always wanted to play at as high a level as I could."
Following two very productive seasons playing linebacker at Helena High, it's no wonder Evans had a number of suitors. Over the last two years, he racked up 232 tackles, nine sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts. He also has one career interception and seven passes defensed.
Yet, he also played a role as an H-back for the Bengals and said he would do whatever it takes to get on the field.
"I don't know where they want me to play," Evans said. "But I will play wherever they want me. Whatever I have to do to get on the field."
While his path as a preferred walk-on won't be easy, Evans is looking forward to the challenge.
"I am just going to have to work my butt off," he said. "I have to go out and prove what I am capable of doing."
During his high school career with the Bengals, Evans proved capable of finding the football. Last season, he notched 74 solo tackles and seven sacks on his way to earning Second-Team All-Conference in the Western AA. This year, he added 65 more solo tackles, as well as 14 tackles for loss in just eight games.
The senior also hauled in nine receptions for 58 yards. He will be part of the 2021 recruiting class.
