HELENA— National signing day may have been last week, but signings are still trickling in and on Tuesday, two Helena High football players, Kyler Tesch and Keyshawn Newby, signed with Montana Tech.
The two Bengals will join a number of other Montana high school recruits in signing with the Orediggers, including Helena Capital standout Parker Johnston, who committed to the Diggers back in December.
For Tesch, who was Second team All-Conference last season in the Western AA with 50 receptions, 603 yards (12.1 average) and three touchdowns, there were other offers, but it was all about Montana Tech.
"I went down there for a junior camp and it was just a perfect fit," Tesch said. "I loved it instantly. I like all that the program has to offer and how positive it has always been."
Tesch, along with Newby and Johnston for that matter, will be part of head coach Kyle Samson's first recruiting class, who took over for the departed Chuck Morrell last month.
Yet, Tesch, a Helena High student, said he didn't have any qualms about playing for a Capital alum.
"No," Tesch said with a chuckle. "We will probably joke around here or there, but nothing against that. I have heard nothing but good things about coach Samson and I think he will do great things at Montana Tech."
Tesch, a 6-foot-1 wideout, said he plans to pursue a business degree.
Newby will play alongside Tesch and will join the Diggers after a stellar senior season that saw the 6-foot, 210-pound defender rack up 39 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, eight hurries and three forced fumbles.
"They have a great engineering program and I am very interested in that," Newby said. "I want to enjoy what I do for the rest of my life and that's part of the reason I chose (Montana Tech)."
While the Helena senior said Tech caught his interest with academics, he is also fulfilling a dream of his to play college football too.
"Playing football has definitely been an interest of mine," Newby said. "I want to be a leader and influence others. I am going to have to get a lot faster and a lot stronger, but I am confident that I can do that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.