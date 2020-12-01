The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.

Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.

Who do you think deserves to be our November Athlete of the Month for their performance on the volleyball court or football field? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com

Previous winners include:

  • September: Macee Greenwood (Corvallis, golf) and Kade McDonough (Missoula Sentinel, golf)
  • October: Brynnli Poulsen (Hamilton, cross country) and Sam Smith (Richey-Lambert, cross country)

We will announce the winners and award them with a 406 MT Sports certificate and they will automatically be nominated for the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Year.

