Clark Fork opened this year with a victory over Flint Creek, which snapped the Titans' 25-game winning streak, before beating St. Ignatius last Friday. The Mountain Cats' Bryan Mask (2), Trey Green (15) and Kyler Francis (10), shown here in a 2018 game against Flint Creek in Butte, have all been catalysts in the Mountain Cats' 2-0 start.