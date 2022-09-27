BOZEMAN — And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena's Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team.
At least, that's the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital's 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena's 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
The upshot: For the first time, the capital city teams hold down the top two slots in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings.
Helena (4-1) had been solid if unspectacular in winning three straight after opening with a three-point loss to Great Falls. Now the Bengals are poised to be the primary challenger to the Bruins after shattering the seemingly invincible Spartans' 25-game win streak.
In case you're wondering, the last time Helena and Capital (5-0) squared off for the state title was ... never.
So circle Oct. 21 on your calendar for the teams' showdown at Vigilante. Nov. 18 might be one to mark as well, as if there won't already be enough house-divided Helena denizens brawling that weekend.
As for the other classes, stability was the theme in Week 5. Class B played its usual game of musical bleachers in the Nos. 2-4 slots after No. 4 Townsend (4-1) took care of No. 2 Jefferson 27-17 in the annual Elkhorn tussle, but otherwise there was little movement in Class A, 8-Man and 6-Man.
• Class AA: No. 2 Helena's shocker over No. 3 Sentinel (4-1) didn't jostle the order much, except to vault the Bengals. Previous No. 4 Glacier (3-2) slipped a notch and Great Falls CMR was sent packing after falling to Billings Senior.
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Helena doesn't have any time to rest on its newly acquired laurels, thanks to a tough trip to the Glacier Wolfpack den Friday night.
• Class A: In the land of the haves and have-nots, the haves breezed through their games — again — by margins of 31, 37, 68, and 49 points. No. 5 Columbia Falls (4-0) probably faced the toughest test inasmuch as the Wildcats spent the bye week practicing — against each other.
That left the top five spots unchanged, with defending champion Hamilton (5-0) still riding high after cruising past Stevensville 44-13.
Upcoming Class A game of the week: The north end of Flathead Lake is the place to be Friday night, when No. 4 Polson's (5-0) juggernaut offense goes head-to-head with Columbia Falls in a battle of unbeatens.
• Class B: The shell game in the state's wackiest class continued last week, this time shifting in the wake of Townsend's topping of Jefferson (3-2) for the Elkhorn Trophy. Bigfork (4-0) sits firm at No. 1 after trouncing defending 8-Man champion Thompson Falls 65-6.
No. 5 Huntley Project (5-0) continues to lurk, waiting for No. 2 Townsend, No. 3 Florence-Carlton (4-1) or No. 4 Jefferson to slip up in the weekly Class B meat-grinder.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: Jefferson will face its fifth consecutive ranked team in No. 8 Big Timber (4-1), which took care of Three Forks 32-14 in its second week in the rankings. Honorable mention: No. 7 Whitehall (4-1), fresh off a solid 24-6 win over Manhattan, travels to Townsend.
• 8-Man: A relatively quiet week saw only one top-10 team fall, and that was No. 5 Ennis (4-1) suffering a no-shame 34-18 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0).
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: The top-ranked Titans will take on a third consecutive ranked foe when they head north to meet No. 10 Cascade (3-1).
• 6-Man: No. 2 Big Sandy (5-0) continues to rack up points, scoring more than 50 for the fourth straight game. Oh, and the Pioneers aren't bad on 'D' either — by giving up six points to North Star, their total output was increased by 50%, to a whopping 18 total.
Speaking of 'D', No. 4 Savage (4-0) might be looking for a new defensive coordinator after allowing its first points of the entire season in a 58-19 squeaker over Wibaux.
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: No. 5 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-0) might want to consider co-oping with Moccasin and Eddie's Corner as well this week for its rugged matchup on the red turf at Roy-Winifred (4-1) outfit.
High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Sept. 27
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (5-0) (+1)
2. Helena (4-1) (+4)
3. Missoula Sentinel (4-0) (-2)
4. Kalispell Glacier (3-1) (-1)
5. Billings West (3-2)
Class A
1. Hamilton (5-0)
2. Lewistown (5-0)
3. Billings Central (5-0)
4. Polson (5-0)
5. Columbia Falls (4-0)
Class B
1. Bigfork (4-0)
2. Townsend (4-1) (+2)
3. Florence-Carlton (4-1)
4. Jefferson (3-2) (-2)
5. Huntley Project (5-0)
6. Malta (4-1)
7. Whitehall 4-1 (+1)
8. Big Timber 4-1 (+1)
9. Columbus (2-2) (+1)
10. Eureka (3-2) (-3)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0)
2. Belt (5-0)
3. Joliet (3-0)
4. Chinook (5-0)
5. St. Ignatius (5-0) (+1)
6. Fairview (4-1) (+1)
7. Culbertson (4-1) (+1)
8. Ennis (4-1) (-3)
9. Charlo (4-1)
10. Cascade (3-1)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (5-0)
2. Broadview-Lavina (5-0)
3. Bridger (4-1)
4. Savage (4-0)
5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-0)
6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (4-1)
7. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-1)
8. Jordan (5-0)
9. Centerville (3-2)
10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (4-1)
