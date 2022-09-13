BOZEMAN — For pure unadulterated expect-the-unexpected football, we present Class B, which has been chaotic from the get-go and upped the ante for the second week of the 406mtsports.com high school rankings.
Aside from top-ranked and defending state champion Florence-Carlton (3-0), you might as well toss the teams into a Yahtzee canister and shake 'em out. The Falcons held firm with a 37-0 rout of Cut Bank but nine other teams shifted up, down or out, dramatically in some cases.
If you're keeping score at home, No. 9 Manhattan dispatched then-No. 2 Columbus 36-14, No. 3 Townsend (2-1) smoked former No. 3 Three Forks (2-1) 35-6, No. 5 Jefferson (2-1) crushed previous No. 7 Whitehall (2-1) 42-7, and ex-No. 9 Fairfield (0-2) was jolted by No. 10 Eureka (2-1) 34-16.
In short, just another week on the gridiron for Class B.
Life was much more sedate in the other classes, especially Class A, where all five teams remained unbeaten and entrenched.
Newcomers to the rankings: No. 4 Great Falls CMR (2-1) and No. 5 Billings West (1-2) in Class AA, No. 9 Manhattan (2-1) and Eureka in Class B, No. 9 Fairview (2-1) and No. 10 Culbertson (2-1) in 8-Man, and No. 10 Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-1) in 6-Man.
Statement games of the week: 6-Man No. 1 Broadview-Lavina (3-0) held off No. 4 perennial power Bridger (2-1) 37-34 and 8-Man No. 2 Belt (3-0) demolished No. 6 Fort Benton (2-1) 42-6.
Stat of the week: 6-Man No. 5 Savage (3-0) has now outscored its opposition 189-0. The Warriors play at Wibaux on Sept. 24 after a week off.
By the way, mark your calendars for Oct. 14, which figures to be a big night for high school football in Montana.
The top two Class AA squads, No. 1 Missoula Sentinel (3-0) and No. 2 Helena Capital (3-0), will square off in Helena's Vigilante Stadium. Also, Class B No. 1 Florence-Carlton (3-0) travels to No. 2 Bigfork (2-0). And just for good measure, Class A No. 3 Lewistown (3-0) plays No. 4 Billings Central (3-0) at Rocky Mountain College.
On the same night, in 8-Man No. 2 Belt (3-0) heads north to the Hi-Line to face No. 4 Chinook (3-0).
• Class AA: It's only Week 2 of the rankings and already the deck has been reshuffled in spots Nos. 3-5. Great Falls (2-1) and Bozeman Gallatin (2-1) both tumbled out of the listings after suffering tight losses, and in a rarity that made room for a team with a losing record — Billings West (1-2), which gets a pass because the two defeats are to the class of the class in top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (3-0) and hard-charging No. 2 Helena Capital (3-0).
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Sentinel (3-0) will put its 24-game win streak on the line when it travels north to face No. 3 Kalispell Glacier (3-0). It's likely the Spartans' only major obstacle until plays at Capital on Oct. 14.
• Class A: As expected, all five ranked teams took care of business last week, though defending state champ Hamilton (3-0) received a stern test from Frenchtown before prevailing 27-20. Toss Columbia Falls (3-0) into the mix as well.
Upcoming Class A game of the week: No. 3 Lewistown (3-0) is at No. 2 Laurel (3-0) for the class' first major showdown of the season. Honorable mention: No. 4 Billings Central likely won't have a cakewalk at Havre (2-1).
• Class B: The balance of power tilts west with Florence-Carlton and Bigfork at the top, but the toughest conference clearly is the South, with four ranked teams and a near-miss in Whitehall. Keep an eye on the Elkhorn Brothers, Townsend and Jefferson, who have their annual grudge match Sept. 23 in Boulder.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: Florence-Carlton, which opened with a triumph over Townsend, will hit the road to face Jefferson. Honorable mention: Speaking of Townsend, the Bulldogs will have their hands full at Manhattan.
• 8-Man: Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0) continues to exact a vice grip on the top spot, but keep an eye on No. 2 Belt (3-0), which sent a message with its trouncing of Fort Benton.
Also watch: Superior, which is 3-0 but yet to face a major challenge. In fact, the Bobcats probably won't until they host No. 7 Charlo (3-0) on Oct. 7.
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: In a battle of unbeatens, Drummond-Philipsburg faces off against fellow unbeaten Charlo on the road.
• 6-Man: No question now — No. 1 Broadview-Lavina Pirates is for real after edging No. 4 Bridger. Also for real is No. 2 Big Sandy (3-0), which has outscored three credible opponents — White Sulphur Springs, Roy-Winifred and Sunburst — 173-12.
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Not one but two showdowns — Big Sandy plays host to No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady (3-0) and No. 3 Chester-Joplin-Inverness (3-0) is at No. 6 Denton-Geyser-Stanford (3-0), which is fresh off a 20-14 win over two-time defending state champ Froid-Lake.
High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Sept. 13
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (3-0)
2. Helena Capital (3-0)
3. Kalispell Glacier (3-0) (+2)
4. Great Falls CMR (2-1) (+2)
5. Billings West (1-2) (+1)
Class A
1. Hamilton (3-0)
2. Laurel (3-0)
3. Lewistown (3-0)
4. Billings Central (3-0)
5. Polson (3-0)
Class B
1. Florence-Carlton (3-0)
2. Bigfork (2-0) (+2)
3. Townsend (2-1) (+2)
4. Huntley Project (3-0) (+2)
5. Jefferson (2-1) (+3)
6. Columbus (2-1) (-4)
7. Three Forks (2-1) (-4)
8. Malta (2-1) (+2)
9. Manhattan (2-1) (+2)
10. Eureka (2-1) (+1)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (3-0)
2. Belt (3-0)
3. Joliet (1-0)
4. Chinook (3-0)
5. Ennis (3-0)
6. Cascade (2-0) (+1)
7. Charlo (3-0) (+1)
8. St. Ignatius (3-0) (+1)
9. Fairview (2-1) (+2)
10. Culbertson (2-1) (+1)
6-Man
1. Broadview-Lavina (3-0)
2. Big Sandy (3-0)
3. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (3-0)
4. Bridger (2-1)
5. Savage (3-0)
6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (3-0)
7. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-0) (+1)
8. Jordan (3-0) (+1)
9. Centerville (2-1) (-2)
10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (2-1) (+1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.