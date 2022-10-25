BHS Football v. Billings West (copy) (copy)

Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda scores against Billings West on Friday night. The second-ranked Hawks finished the regular season with seven consecutive triumphs.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

BOZEMAN — Takin' care of business: That's been the theme for the state's top-ranked teams, right up through this week's final 406mtsports.com 2022 high school football rankings.

In a showdown brewing for weeks, No. 1 Helena Capital (9-0) finished an unbeaten regular season by handling No. 2 Helena (7-2) 13-3 to earn the top seed from the Western AA. Right behind is Bozeman (7-2), which closed on a seven-game winning streak after upending previous No. 3 Billings West (6-3) 21-13.

• Class AA: With two games pitting top-five teams, all the outcomes did was provide a little shuffling. Bozeman's impressive run after opening its season with losses to Capital (28-21) and two-time defending champion Missoula Sentinel (29-7) puts the Hawks in the runner-up spot as the Eastern AA's top team. The top two seeds from each side (Bozeman, Capital, Helena and West) have byes this week. 

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Four play-in games are set for Friday, and the most competitive is probably Butte (4-5) at Great Falls (6-3). When the teams met Sept. 2 in The Electric City, though, the Bison steamrolled the Bulldogs 42-17.

• Class A: In Montana's least-turbulent class, top-ranked Hamilton's (9-0) 23-7 whipping of previous No. 5 Columbia Falls (6-2) opened the door for Dillon (7-1) to move into the last slot on the strength of seven straight wins. The Beavers' only loss was 34-7 to the defending state champ Broncs on Sept. 2.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: Dillon's dubious reward for its fast finish is a home date Thursday with Frenchtown (6-3), which has won four straight and gave Hamilton by far its toughest test in a 27-20 defeat on Sept. 9.

• Class B: Once Bigfork (8-0) moved into the top spot in mid-September, the Vikings held firm by dominating all but one game and finishing with a statement 39-0 win over No. 6 Eureka (6-3). Equally invincible was No. 2 Huntley Project (9-0), which has outscored its opposition 45.6-7.7.

Upcoming Class B game of the week: No rest for the weary — all 16 teams will be playing Saturday in the first round. All home teams will be heavily favored, but Bigfork hosting tough No. 10 Manhattan (5-3), which routed Big Timber 34-12 to finish the regular season, and No. 3 Florence-Carlton (7-2) hosting No. 8 Whitehall (6-2), which crushed Columbus 41-0. 

• 8-Man: For much of the season it has looked like a dynamic duo at the top in defending champion Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0) and No. 2 Belt (8-0), but add No. 3 St. Ignatius (8-0) to the mix after its 58-0 demolishing of previous No. 8 Superior (8-1).  

Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: No. 7 Chinook (7-1) travels to No. 6 Ennis (7-1) on Saturday afternoon for a slugfest that could reveal whether the balance of power is in the North or the South. It's the only 8-Man matchup of ranked teams in the first round.

• 6-Man: It continues to look like the Big 2 and the rest with No. 1 Big Sandy (9-0) and No. 2 Broadview-Lavina (8-0) dominating their finales. The Pioneers overwhelmed solid Valier (7-2) 67-0. Meanwhile, the Pirates had the most impressive showing in any class with a 59-26 dismantling of previous No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone (7-2). Oh, and don't sleep on Froid-Lake (6-3), the two-time defending champs who started at No. 1, fell out of the rankings and now have moved all the way back to No. 3.

Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Games Friday and Saturday appear to be the most competitive in any class, with new No. 10 Hot Springs (6-2) hosting No. 9 Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6-2) and Highwood (5-3) hosting new No. 4 Custer-Hysham-Melstone as games that stand out.

High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Oct. 25

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (9-0)

2. Bozeman (7-2) (+2)

3. Helena (7-2) (-1)

4. Missoula Sentinel (7-2) (+1)

5. Billings West (6-3) (-2)

Class A

1. Hamilton (9-0)

2. Lewistown (9-0) 

3. Billings Central (8-1) 

4. Polson (8-0) 

5. Dillon (7-1) (+1)

Class B

1. Bigfork (8-0) 

2. Huntley Project (9-0) 

3. Florence-Carlton (7-2)

4. Malta (8-1)

5. Townsend (6-2) 

6. Jefferson (6-3) (+1)

7. Whitehall (6-2) (+1)

8. Glasgow (7-2) (+1)

9. Eureka (6-3) (-3)

10. Manhattan (5-3) 

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0)

2. Belt (8-0)

3. St. Ignatius (8-0)

4. Culbertson (7-1) 

5. Joliet (7-1)

6. Ennis (7-1) 

7. Chinook (7-1) 

8. Fairview (6-2) (+1)

9. Superior (8-1) (-1)

10. Fort Benton (5-2) (+1)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (9-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (8-0)

3. Froid-Lake (6-3) (+4)

4. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (7-2) (-2)

5. Bridger (7-2) (+1)

6. Roy-Winifred (7-2) (-2)

7. Centerville (6-2) (+1)

8. Savage (6-2) (-1)

9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6-2) 

10. Hot Springs (6-2) (+1)

