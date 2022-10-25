BOZEMAN — Takin' care of business: That's been the theme for the state's top-ranked teams, right up through this week's final 406mtsports.com 2022 high school football rankings.
In a showdown brewing for weeks, No. 1 Helena Capital (9-0) finished an unbeaten regular season by handling No. 2 Helena (7-2) 13-3 to earn the top seed from the Western AA. Right behind is Bozeman (7-2), which closed on a seven-game winning streak after upending previous No. 3 Billings West (6-3) 21-13.
• Class AA: With two games pitting top-five teams, all the outcomes did was provide a little shuffling. Bozeman's impressive run after opening its season with losses to Capital (28-21) and two-time defending champion Missoula Sentinel (29-7) puts the Hawks in the runner-up spot as the Eastern AA's top team. The top two seeds from each side (Bozeman, Capital, Helena and West) have byes this week.
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Four play-in games are set for Friday, and the most competitive is probably Butte (4-5) at Great Falls (6-3). When the teams met Sept. 2 in The Electric City, though, the Bison steamrolled the Bulldogs 42-17.
• Class A: In Montana's least-turbulent class, top-ranked Hamilton's (9-0) 23-7 whipping of previous No. 5 Columbia Falls (6-2) opened the door for Dillon (7-1) to move into the last slot on the strength of seven straight wins. The Beavers' only loss was 34-7 to the defending state champ Broncs on Sept. 2.
Upcoming Class A game of the week: Dillon's dubious reward for its fast finish is a home date Thursday with Frenchtown (6-3), which has won four straight and gave Hamilton by far its toughest test in a 27-20 defeat on Sept. 9.
• Class B: Once Bigfork (8-0) moved into the top spot in mid-September, the Vikings held firm by dominating all but one game and finishing with a statement 39-0 win over No. 6 Eureka (6-3). Equally invincible was No. 2 Huntley Project (9-0), which has outscored its opposition 45.6-7.7.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: No rest for the weary — all 16 teams will be playing Saturday in the first round. All home teams will be heavily favored, but Bigfork hosting tough No. 10 Manhattan (5-3), which routed Big Timber 34-12 to finish the regular season, and No. 3 Florence-Carlton (7-2) hosting No. 8 Whitehall (6-2), which crushed Columbus 41-0.
• 8-Man: For much of the season it has looked like a dynamic duo at the top in defending champion Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0) and No. 2 Belt (8-0), but add No. 3 St. Ignatius (8-0) to the mix after its 58-0 demolishing of previous No. 8 Superior (8-1).
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: No. 7 Chinook (7-1) travels to No. 6 Ennis (7-1) on Saturday afternoon for a slugfest that could reveal whether the balance of power is in the North or the South. It's the only 8-Man matchup of ranked teams in the first round.
• 6-Man: It continues to look like the Big 2 and the rest with No. 1 Big Sandy (9-0) and No. 2 Broadview-Lavina (8-0) dominating their finales. The Pioneers overwhelmed solid Valier (7-2) 67-0. Meanwhile, the Pirates had the most impressive showing in any class with a 59-26 dismantling of previous No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone (7-2). Oh, and don't sleep on Froid-Lake (6-3), the two-time defending champs who started at No. 1, fell out of the rankings and now have moved all the way back to No. 3.
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Games Friday and Saturday appear to be the most competitive in any class, with new No. 10 Hot Springs (6-2) hosting No. 9 Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6-2) and Highwood (5-3) hosting new No. 4 Custer-Hysham-Melstone as games that stand out.
High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Oct. 25
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (9-0)
2. Bozeman (7-2) (+2)
3. Helena (7-2) (-1)
4. Missoula Sentinel (7-2) (+1)
5. Billings West (6-3) (-2)
Class A
1. Hamilton (9-0)
2. Lewistown (9-0)
3. Billings Central (8-1)
4. Polson (8-0)
5. Dillon (7-1) (+1)
Class B
1. Bigfork (8-0)
2. Huntley Project (9-0)
3. Florence-Carlton (7-2)
4. Malta (8-1)
5. Townsend (6-2)
6. Jefferson (6-3) (+1)
7. Whitehall (6-2) (+1)
8. Glasgow (7-2) (+1)
9. Eureka (6-3) (-3)
10. Manhattan (5-3)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0)
2. Belt (8-0)
3. St. Ignatius (8-0)
4. Culbertson (7-1)
5. Joliet (7-1)
6. Ennis (7-1)
7. Chinook (7-1)
8. Fairview (6-2) (+1)
9. Superior (8-1) (-1)
10. Fort Benton (5-2) (+1)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (9-0)
2. Broadview-Lavina (8-0)
3. Froid-Lake (6-3) (+4)
4. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (7-2) (-2)
5. Bridger (7-2) (+1)
6. Roy-Winifred (7-2) (-2)
7. Centerville (6-2) (+1)
8. Savage (6-2) (-1)
9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6-2)
10. Hot Springs (6-2) (+1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.