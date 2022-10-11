BOZEMAN — With the scent of October playoffs in the semi-crisp autumn air, it's getting real as the high school football regular season heads into its last two weekends.
After a relatively uneventful week for the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings — save for another Saturday of 6-Man carnage — some major showdowns are on the immediate horizon as teams jockey for postseason position.
All five top spots remain unchanged after Week 7, but some shuffling is looming after Friday in Montana's four largest classes.
Meanwhile, though No. 1 Big Sandy (7-0) and No. 2 Broadview-Lavina (7-0) stayed the course in 6-Man, the next three teams took a tumble as Bridger, Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Power-Dutton-Brady suffered upsets along with No. 9 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine.
New No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone (6-1) has now won six in a row since its season-opening 49-48 loss to two-time defending state champion Froid-Lake (4-3), which is making its presence felt again after a wobbly three-game losing streak (all to ranked foes).
• Class AA: All five ranked teams held serve Friday, and Bozeman (5-2) is making its presence felt after five consecutive triumphs on the heels of losses to No. 1 Helena Capital (28-21) and No. 3 Missoula Sentinel (29-7).
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Sentinel (6-1) tries to erase the sting from its other game against a Helena school by traveling to face Capital (7-0) at Vigilante Stadium. Honorable mention: In the first seemingly even crosstown grudge match between the schools, upstart No. 5 Bozeman Gallatin (6-1) faces Bozeman at Van Winkle Stadium.
• Class A: With four romps and a bye for No. 4 Polson, the top five spots remained locked in. No. 1 Hamilton (7-0) won 42-7, No. 2 Lewistown (7-0) romped 55-18, No. 3 Billings Central (7-0) coasted 35-0 and No. 5 Columbia Falls prevailed 69-12.
Still on the outside waiting for someone to stumble is Dillon (5-1), which has lost only to Hamilton (34-7).
Upcoming Class A game of the week: Eastern prominence will be on the line when Lewistown hosts Billings Central on Friday night.
• Class B: The most balanced class in the state didn't feature much movement other than the fall of No. 4 Jefferson after a 12-0 loss to a formidable Manhattan squad. No. 1 Bigfork (6-0), No. 2 Townsend (6-1) and No. 3 Florence-Carlton (6-1) all took care of business.
So did No. 4 Huntley Project (7-0), which has been quietly lurking from the state's east side. Of note: The Red Devils own decisive wins over No. 5 Malta (21-0) and No. 7 Glasgow (42-14) — the only defeats for both squads.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: All eyes will be to the west when Bigfork plays host to defending state champion Florence-Carlton.
• 8-Man: While the top four spots continue to be held by unbeaten teams, led by Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0), a salvo from the east came from No. 5 Culbertson (6-1), which dispatched then-No. 5 Fairview 28-8. Keep an eye on No. 8 Superior, which is 7-0 despite dissolving its co-op with Alberton.
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: Northern supremacy will be at stake when No. 2 Belt (8-0) heads to the Hi-Line to tackle No. 3 Chinook (7-0). The Huskies have outscored six opponents 261-48 (one forfeit) and the Sugarbeeters have outscored seven 286-136.
• 6-Man: The late momentum of Custer-Hysham-Melstone and No. 6 Roy-Winifred (6-1) notwithstanding, it might be prudent to keep an eye on two-time defending champion and now 10th-ranked Froid-Lake, which was all but written off after the three early defeats but has dismantled potent Savage and Jordan the past two weeks.
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: No. 4 Centerville (5-2) has been a surprise, and the Miners will have their work but out on the red turf at Winifred when they face the Outlaws.
High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Oct. 11
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (7-0)
2. Helena (6-1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (6-1)
4. Billings West (5-2)
5. Bozeman Gallatin (6-1)
Class A
1. Hamilton (7-0)
2. Lewistown (7-0)
3. Billings Central (7-0)
4. Polson (6-0)
5. Columbia Falls (5-1)
Class B
1. Bigfork (6-0)
2. Townsend (6-1)
3. Florence-Carlton (6-1)
4. Huntley Project (7-0) (+1)
5. Malta (6-1) (+1)
6. Eureka (5-2) (+2)
7. Glasgow (6-1) (+2)
8. Jefferson (4-3) (-4)
9. Whitehall (5-2) (+2)
10. Columbus (3-3) (-3)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)
2. Belt (7-0)
3. Chinook (7-0)
4. St. Ignatius (7-0)
5. Culbertson (6-1) (+1)
6. Joliet (5-1) (+1)
7. Ennis (6-1) (+1)
8. Superior (7-0) (+1)
9. Fairview (5-2) (-4)
10. Cascade (4-2) (+1)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (7-0)
2. Broadview-Lavina (7-0)
3. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (6-1) (+4)
4. Centerville (5-2) (+2)
5. Bridger (5-2) (-2)
6. Roy-Winifred (6-1) (+4)
7. Savage (5-1) (+1)
8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (5-2) (-4)
9. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-2) (-4)
10. Froid-Lake(4-3) (+1)
