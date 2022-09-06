BOZEMAN — For three defending state champions, a dominant start. For the other two, not so much.
That's the lowdown for the first two weekends of the 2022 high school football season — and the first weekly 406mtsports.com ranking.
Missoula Sentinel, Hamilton and Florence-Carlton continued winning ways in Class AA, A and B, with each fending off at least one stiff challenger. Sentinel once again kept Billings West at arm's length and also victimized Bozeman on its way to 23 consecutive victories, Hamilton took care of Dillon along with Corvallis, and Florence-Carlton shook off another early-season test from Townsend a week after whitewashing Manhattan.
All three schools retain their No. 1 slots until a foe rises up to knock them off their lofty perches.
Which is precisely what happened in 6-Man action. Meanwhile, defending 8-Man champ Thompson Falls is now back in Class B, where the Blue Hawks were routed twice.
In 8-Man, that leaves a familiar face at No. 1: Defending runner-up Drummond-Philipsburg. And Broadview-Lavina pulled rank on two-time state 6-Man champion Froid-Lake 52-6 to sweep into the No. 1 slot after spending much of last season in the lower tier of the top 10.
• Class AA: Also making news was No. 2 Helena Capital (2-0), which ended 1,400 days of frustration against defending runner-up Billings West in a big way, 42-6. A couple relative upstarts also join the top five: No. 3 Great Falls (2-0), which trounced Butte 41-17 after trailing 10-0 entering the second quarter, and Bozeman Gallatin (2-0), which has outscored its first two nominal opponents 84-6.
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Gallatin faces the biggest threat to a perfect start among the top five when it travels to face winless and wounded Billings West (0-2). The Golden Bears were hammered by Capital but only lost to No. 1 Sentinel 24-21.
• Class A: All five ranked teams have been overpowering. No. 2 Laurel has outscored its two opponents 118-9, No. 3 Lewistown 68-19, No. 4 Billings Central 84-19 and No. 5 Polson 98-14. On the outside looking in, waiting for one of the five to tumble: Columbia Falls (2-0) and Libby (2-0).
Upcoming Class A game of the week: In this top-loaded class, none of the five figure to be upset fodder Friday, though Glendive at Billings Central could prove the most interesting.
• Class B: Once again, the class is a jumbled mess after Florence-Carlton. Indeed, four of the ranked teams have one defeat, a reflection of tough early schedules and balance after the top spot. Perhaps the biggest early threat to the Falcons' reign is No. 2 Columbus (2-0), which overpowered Roundup (46-7) and Shepherd (36-14).
Early showdowns included Florence-Carlton holding off No. 5 Townsend 34-31, No. 4 Bigfork (1-0) toppling No. 8 Jefferson 21-14 in double overtime, and rankings newcomer Whitehall (2-0 and No. 7) surprising No. 9 and traditional power Fairfield 17-14. Also relatively new in flexing Class B muscles is No. 3 Three Forks (2-0).
Upcoming Class B game of the week: Three Forks will definitely have its mettle tested when it travels to Townsend. Honorable mention: Columbus at Manhattan (1-1).
• 8-Man: Death, taxes and Drummond-Philipsburg. The Titans are back in stride after their radar-blip loss in the state championship game to Thompson Falls and appear poised for their fourth crown in six years after romping past Choteau and Deer Lodge to start the season. Also flexing early muscles are No. 2 Belt (2-0), which throttled Fairview 30-12, and Joliet (1-0), which opened with a 42-6 win at Scobey before seeing last week's game against Lodge Grass canceled due to low numbers on the Indians' roster.
All 10 teams are unbeaten in 8-Man, and so is Superior, which is off to a 2-0 start despite shedding its co-op with Alberton.
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: In a battle for status in the North, No. 6 Fort Benton visits No. 2 Belt. Honorable mention, also from the North: No. 10 Shelby (2-0) travels to No. 4 Chinook (2-0).
• 6-Man: The Broadview-Lavina Pirates made an early statement after walloping two-time defending state champion Froid-Lake, ending the Redhawks' win streak at 24. That was on the heels of a 55-0 stomping of Twin Bridges on opening night. Also right there is No. 2 Big Sandy (2-0), which has been in the state-title hunt the past two years only to fall shy.
Two fresh faces earning a tip of the cap: No. 5 Savage (2-0) and No. 7 Centerville (2-0), both of which have cracked the rankings after recent struggles. Savage has outscored its first two opponents 128-0.
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Is Broadview-Lavina for real? Most likely yes, but after crushing Froid-Lake we'll find out when the Pirates play host to No. 3 Bridger (2-0) at Lavina High on Friday night. Honorable mention: No. 2 Big Sandy at No. 10 Sunburst (2-0) and No. 3 Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-0) at No. 7 Centerville (2-0).
High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Sept. 6
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)
2. Helena Capital (2-0)
3. Great Falls (2-0)
4. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0)
5. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)
Class A
1. Hamilton (2-0)
2. Laurel (2-0)
3. Lewistown (2-0)
4. Billings Central (2-0)
5. Polson (2-0)
Class B
1. Florence-Carlton (2-0)
2. Columbus (2-0)
3. Three Forks (2-0)
4. Bigfork (1-0)
5. Townsend (1-1)
6. Huntley Project (2-0)
7. Whitehall (2-0)
8. Jefferson (1-1)
9. Fairfield (0-1)
10. Malta (1-1)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0)
2. Belt (2-0)
3. Joliet (1-0)
4. Chinook (2-0)
5. Ennis (2-0)
6. Fort Benton (2-0)
7. Cascade (1-0)
8. Charlo (2-0)
9. St. Ignatius (2-0)
10. Shelby (2-0)
6-Man
1. Broadview-Lavina (2-0)
2. Big Sandy (2-0)
3. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-0)
4. Bridger (2-0)
5. Savage (2-0)
6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (2-0)
7. Centerville (2-0)
8. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)
9. Jordan (2-0)
10. Sunburst (2-0)
