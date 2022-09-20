Hamilton at Butte Central football (copy)

Hamilton's Jesse Anson is corralled by two Butte Central defenders Friday night in Butte, but the top-ranked and unbeaten Broncs kept rolling.

BOZEMAN — Class B just can't seem to make up its mind, and that now rings true for the top spot in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.

A week after No. 1 Florence-Carlton was the only team not to move up or down, the defending state champion Falcons (3-1) suffered their first defeat — 37-34 to previous No. 5 Jefferson (3-1). 

Meanwhile, 6-Man has a new No. 1 also through no fault of the previous top dog Broadview-Lavina (4-0). The Pirates took care of business with an eight-point triumph over solid Shields Valley, but previous No. 2 Big Sandy's 56-0 annihilation of No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady was just too eye-popping to ignore. 

Also, while there was no movement in Class AA there was some minor shakeup in Class A thanks to No. 3 Lewistown's (4-0) convincing 24-3 win over then-No. 2 Laurel (3-1). 

• Class AA: Missoula Sentinel (4-0) had to earn its continued claim on No. 1, and the Spartans did just that by rallying past No. 3 Kalispell Glacier (3-1) 38-31 on the road for its 25th consecutive victory. The three other teams — No. 2 Helena Capital (4-0), No. 4 Great Falls CMR (3-1) and No. 5 Billings West (2-2) all took care of business.  

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier earned the right to stay put at No. 3 with its competitive loss, and the Wolfpack will get another shot at pulling rank when they visit Capital on Friday. 

• Class A: Finally, some movement among the top five, thanks to Lewistown's win over Laurel, moving the Golden Eagles into the No. 2 slot and elevating Billings Central (4-0) and Polson (4-0) behind them. The Locos' defeat made room for No. 5 Columbia Falls (4-0), which earned an impressive 49-7 win over Libby.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: In yet another week where the top five look safe, an off-the-radar game of interest will feature unranked Frenchtown (3-1) hosting unranked Dillon (2-1) in a seed-positioning game.

• Class B: Florence-Carlton's 34-27 hit from Jefferson (3-1) allowed the only team to hand the Panthers' a defeat, No. 2 Bigfork (2-1), to take over the top slot after its 54-8 thumping of Cut Bank.

The topsy-turvy nature of the class allowed Whitehall (3-1) to rejoin the rankings and Big Timber (3-1) to make its first appearance, replacing Manhattan and Three Forks. Keep an eye on: No. 6 Malta (3-1), which is celebrating its 100th year of high school football.

Upcoming Class B game of the week: They'll be rolling up the streets in the Elkhorn country when No. 2 Jefferson plays host to No. 4 Townsend (3-1) in the latest installment of one of the state's best rivalries. Honorable mention: If Florence-Carlton is to get back on track it'll have to do it the hard way, with a road trip to No. 7 Eureka (3-1), which has lost only to a stout Bonners Ferry (Idaho) squad by a touchdown. 

• 8-Man: In a relatively quiet week for the top 10, No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0) aced the biggest test by winning at No. 7 Charlo 60-24. The top 10 remain the same, with some reshuffling in the Nos. 6-10 slots thanks in part to Lone Peak's 47-42 stunner over No. 6 Cascade (2-1).

Looking for a challenge to the Titans? No. 2 Belt (4-0) and No. 3 Joliet (2-0) have been impressive, the J-Hawks quietly so because their schedule has been limited by cancellations by Lodge Grass and Lame Deer. 

Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: It's No. 5 Ennis' (4-0) turn to try to find any weaknesses on the Drummond-Philipsburg eight, but the resurgent Mustangs will have to do it on the road.

• 6-Man: Though it is unusual to drop a team from the No. 1 line after a win, we've done just that not because of what Broadview-Lavina didn't do but because of what Big Sandy did. The Pioneers' drubbing of No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady has them outscoring the opposition 229-12 despite a schedule that has yet to produce a cupcake; three of their four foes have lost only to Big Sandy. 

Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Coming off a bye, the unbeaten, untied and unscored upon No. 4 Savage Warriors (3-0) will put their unblemished mark on the line at home against defending state champion Froid-Lake (1-3), which has struggled against a rugged schedule. Honorable mention: No. 5 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (4-0) puts its perfect record on the line at home against No. 9 Centerville (3-1).

High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 20

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)

2. Helena Capital (4-0) 

3. Kalispell Glacier (3-1) 

4. Great Falls CMR (3-1)           

5. Billings West (2-2) 

Class A

1. Hamilton (4-0)

2. Lewistown (4-0) (+1)

3. Billings Central (4-0) (+1)

4. Polson (4-0) (+1)

5. Columbia Falls (4-0) (+1)

Class B

1. Bigfork (3-0) (+1)

2. Jefferson (3-1) (+3)

3. Florence-Carlton (3-1) (-2)

4. Townsend (3-1) (+1) 

5. Huntley Project (4-0) (-1)

6. Malta (3-1) (+2)

7. Eureka (3-1) (+3)

8. Whitehall 3-1 (+3)

9. Big Timber 3-1 (+2)

10. Columbus (2-2) (-5)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0)

2. Belt (4-0)

3. Joliet (2-0) 

4. Chinook (4-0) 

5. Ennis (4-0)

6. St. Ignatius (4-0) (+2)

7. Fairview (3-1) (+2)

8. Culbertson (3-1) (+2)

9. Charlo (3-1) (-2)

10. Cascade (2-1) (-4)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (4-0) (+1)

2. Broadview-Lavina (4-0) (-1)

3. Bridger (3-1) (+1)

4. Savage (3-0) (+1)

5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (4-0) (+1)

6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (3-1) (-3)

7. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1) 

8. Jordan (4-0) 

9. Centerville (3-1) 

10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (3-1)

